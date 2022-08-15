ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pethelpful.com

Senior Golden Retriever's Reaction to Meeting New Puppy Is Simply the Best

Our senior dogs need a moment of appreciation. From being a puppy to their golden years, older dogs have been the most loyal companions and the best of friends. So what could be better than getting your senior dog a new BFF? That's what a recent video on TikTok shows, after a TikTok creator shared the first meeting between her family's senior Golden and her own brand new Golden puppy. And their reaction to seeing each other is everything!
Whiskey Riff

Dog Accidently Catches Fish Eating Bread Off The Dock

There’s just something awesome about seeing any dog video. I mean, who doesn’t love a good dog? If you don’t, I certainly don’t trust ya. There’s something even better about seeing a dog do something so hilarious that it even surprises them. This good boy...
Parade

This Good Dog Took Learning to Sit to the Next Level

Sometimes dogs take their owner's directions a little too far, and that's exactly what happened for one really good dog on TikTok. The dog, whose name is Charlie, has his own TikTok account, @chuckthedo0d, and his owner posted a video showing Charlie's extreme talent for sitting. The new video has...
Time Out Global

The best animal movies for kids

Animal movies and pet movies are great for the whole crew—including all of your furry companions. If there’s one thing all kids love – apart from candy – it’s cute animals. Any adult who needs a breather can just put on a webcam of some baby ducks at a petting zoo and be guaranteed at least a few moments of peace. But if you’re actually looking to spend some bonding time with the wee one, a movie starring a furry, scaly, sometimes smooth and wet friend will keep you both enraptured.
