Referees shortage across Iowa, misses Siouxland for now
Many schools across Iowa are starting to feel a shortage in referees this Fall. However, schools in the Siouxland area don’t have a problem with getting those officials.
Iowa is the thumping heart of the Midwest
So Iowa is the most Midwestern of places, The Washington Post discovered. Who’da thunk? The data journalists took a side trip from wildfires and shootings after stumbling upon Air BnB collections of how their hosts described their place. If you talk walleyes or tater tot casseroles a lot, it speaks Midwestern. We talk about these […] The post Iowa is the thumping heart of the Midwest appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Only Four Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait
For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
Iowa Made the 2022 List of the Best States to Live In
We may not be the best state to live in, but we still did pretty well!. The website WalletHub recently released their annual list of the best states to live in, which ranks all 50 states on "52 key indicators of livability." Some of the factors that WalletHub looked at include housing affordability, cost of living, unemployment rates, high school graduation rates, life expectancy, violent crime rates, traffic congestion, and weather patterns. Based on the 52 different indicators, Iowa ranked 16th on the list! Here is Iowa's breakdown in all five main categories:
South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!
In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
[WATCH] Hudson Native’s Heart Stopping ‘Ninja’ Run
You might need to take a seat for this one. One Eastern Iowa native had the whole country on the edge of our seats this week. Iowans seem to always do well on the hit competition show 'American Ninja Warrior.' This year the crew from Cedar Falls came back with a vengeance.
An Illinois native and a Minnesota native visit the Iowa State Fair for the first time — here's how it went
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America
The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges
To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
Beneficial rain falls over dry Iowa, view rain totals
Beneficial rain fell over dry and drought-stricken Iowa during the last 24 hours. Totals ranged from a trace of rain in eastern and northern Iowa to some 1 to 2″ totals in parts of western and southern Iowa. Some of the highest amounts fell in a band from Sioux City to Audubon in western Iowa. […]
2022 Iowa State Fair attendance on pace to exceed 2021 attendance
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021. The fair announced about 88,000 people were at the fair on Monday, which is actually down from the Monday of the fair last year. However, other days this week...
Rain May Be Too Little, Too Late for Some Iowa Crops
(Radio Iowa) While parts of Iowa saw up to two inches of rain on Monday, it may be too little, too late for many of the crops that have been critically damaged by the long string of hot, dry days. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says there are big differences in corn crop conditions across the region, especially compared to areas in northwest Iowa that are in extreme drought.
Reynolds and Grassley leading the Iowa State Fair Straw Poll
The annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll is showing that Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds have taken the lead.
‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair
Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022
(Winterset, IA) -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Nebraska is captured in Iowa. On Saturday, the bodies of two elderly women were found inside an Omaha home and police say a red car was stolen from the scene. Early Sunday morning, police in West Des Moines spotted a vehicle that matched the description from Omaha police and chased the car all the way to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Authorities say 27-year-old Gage Walter barricaded himself inside the empty church for several hours before surrendering. West Des Moines Police say Walter is being charged in Iowa for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
