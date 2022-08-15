Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
longisland.com
Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing
The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
longislandadvance.net
What’s that smell?
It can only be described as a raw sewage smell with a hint of sea. South Patchogue residents, especially those located near the Davis Park Ferry Terminal, are complaining, largely on social media, about the horrible smell filling the air on hot, dry days—which comprised most of the summer.
Herald Community Newspapers
Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore
The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
27east.com
Parking Boots In Sag Harbor Get The Boot
The complaints started to trickle in about three weeks ago: Cars that were left in the Water Street Shops parking lot in Sag Harbor were being booted, with violators forced... more. The South Fork’s congressmen, current and former, applauded the passage last week of legislation that ... 17 Aug 2022...
27east.com
Bay Scallop Disaster Continues, Another Year Of Massive Die-Offs Appears Likely Researchers Say
Researchers monitoring bay scallops in the Peconic Estuary say that there are clear signs this summer of another massive die-off of the valuable shellfish unfolding on local bay bottoms for... more. When Kate Fullam welcomed a 10-week old puppy into her Hampton Bays home in July ... 25 Jul 2022...
27east.com
September Hearing Set For Controversial East Quogue Golf Resort Plan
Retitled the Lewis Road Residential Planned Development, Discovery Land Company’s controversial East Quogue golf resort plan will go before the public next month, as opponents continue to explore litigation. Last... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search...
greaterlongisland.com
East Beach in Port Jefferson closes for nine-month revitalization project
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. East Beach in Port Jefferson Village closed this week for a nine-month long project to stop further erosion at the foot of the bluff. The beloved...
longisland.com
Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing
Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
therealdeal.com
Tisch, other Hamptons billionaires shamed by water authority
A Hamptons agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off huge quantities of water during a dire shortage. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested customers to adjust watering schedules and reduce use to preserve the supply for firefighting.
longisland.com
Toast Port Jefferson Closes Doors, Reopening in Port Jeff Station
On Sunday, Toast in Port Jefferson closed its doors for the last time in the village. Opened 20 years ago, Toast has been the go-to breakfast spot for so many visitors and locals, a funky place with great food to match at 242 East Main Street. “It was bittersweet to...
therealdeal.com
Hamptons water authority tries shaming homeowners over waste
A Hamptons water agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off all of the water in the area. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list showing the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested homeowners adjust watering schedules and reduce use when possible to preserve the system.
greaterlongisland.com
Toast Coffee and Kitchen settles into new farmhouse-style space in Port Jefferson Station
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. After 20 years in Port Jefferson Village, the original Toast Coffeehouse has a new home and new name, Toast Coffee and Kitchen. Terry Scarlatos, who owns...
27east.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Southampton
A pedestrian was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train on Wednesday afternoon, August 17. At about 3:40 p.m., the 3 p.m, train from Speonk to Montauk fatally struck... more. The South Fork’s congressmen, current and former, applauded the passage last week of legislation that ... by Michael Wright.
Plan for NHL-sized covered ice rink in Riverhead shifts back to Calverton park
The hockey organization looking to site a NHL-sized covered ice rink in Riverhead will look to develop the rink in Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton — the site originally eyed by the group — instead of Stotzky Park, a location that drew opposition from town officials and residents.
Historic Nunley's carousel reopens after being closed since 2020
Nunley's Carousel reopened Tuesday morning after it was forced to close in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
27east.com
Lawsuit To Annul Hearts Of The Hamptons Food Pantry Permit Fails
A trio of Southampton Village residents who sued the village and Heart of the Hamptons to stop the nonprofit from operating a food pantry at the former village ambulance barn... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search For...
27east.com
Blaze Church Helps Teachers In Flanders ‘Start Fresh’
“What if we bless the teachers?” Pastor Keith Indovino of Blaze Church in Flanders wondered this year, contemplating an annual back-to-school donation program. In the past, congregants have filled backpacks... more. Back in 2004, Lori King started participating in open water swim races, signing up for ... by Cailin...
'They're worried about cancer.' Suffolk residents push for project to have access to safe drinking water
Suffolk County residents are pushing for a project they say will allow them to have access to safe and clean drinking water.
Jalopnik
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
