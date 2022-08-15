ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

longisland.com

Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing

The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
ISLIP, NY
longislandadvance.net

What’s that smell?

It can only be described as a raw sewage smell with a hint of sea. South Patchogue residents, especially those located near the Davis Park Ferry Terminal, are complaining, largely on social media, about the horrible smell filling the air on hot, dry days—which comprised most of the summer.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore

The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
BELLMORE, NY
27east.com

Parking Boots In Sag Harbor Get The Boot

The complaints started to trickle in about three weeks ago: Cars that were left in the Water Street Shops parking lot in Sag Harbor were being booted, with violators forced... more. The South Fork’s congressmen, current and former, applauded the passage last week of legislation that ... 17 Aug 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

September Hearing Set For Controversial East Quogue Golf Resort Plan

Retitled the Lewis Road Residential Planned Development, Discovery Land Company’s controversial East Quogue golf resort plan will go before the public next month, as opponents continue to explore litigation. Last... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing

Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
HUNTINGTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Tisch, other Hamptons billionaires shamed by water authority

A Hamptons agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off huge quantities of water during a dire shortage. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested customers to adjust watering schedules and reduce use to preserve the supply for firefighting.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

27east.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In Southampton

A pedestrian was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train on Wednesday afternoon, August 17. At about 3:40 p.m., the 3 p.m, train from Speonk to Montauk fatally struck... more. The South Fork’s congressmen, current and former, applauded the passage last week of legislation that ... by Michael Wright.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Lite 98.7

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
27east.com

Lawsuit To Annul Hearts Of The Hamptons Food Pantry Permit Fails

A trio of Southampton Village residents who sued the village and Heart of the Hamptons to stop the nonprofit from operating a food pantry at the former village ambulance barn... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search For...
27east.com

Blaze Church Helps Teachers In Flanders ‘Start Fresh’

“What if we bless the teachers?” Pastor Keith Indovino of Blaze Church in Flanders wondered this year, contemplating an annual back-to-school donation program. In the past, congregants have filled backpacks... more. Back in 2004, Lori King started participating in open water swim races, signing up for ... by Cailin...
FLANDERS, NY
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

