This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
San Antonio-set HGTV home-remodeling show casting for season two
HGTV wants San Antonio homeowners to apply.
tastefulspace.com
The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio
If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
Rock legends unite and an Alamo folk hero is celebrated this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Celebrate an Alamo hero. It’ll be a party for Tennessean Davy Crockett in the heart of south Texas this weekend. Visitors to Alamo Plaza can observe historical re-enactments, get hands-on with crafts and learn about the legend of a folk hero said to have died in the battle of the Alamo.
San Antonio Current
These San Antonio restaurants are throwing parties for National Dog Day this Friday
San Antonio dog moms and dads likely don’t need a reason to celebrate their pups, but a few local spots are pulling out all the stops anyway for National Dog Day celebrations this Friday, Aug. 26. From paw-some swag to special dog-friendly menu items, these Alamo City eateries are...
A Giant Tortoise Was Found In A Texas Park & No One Knows How It Got There
The African Spurred Tortoise is not native to the area.
The 21 most anticipated San Antonio restaurants and bars opening this fall and beyond
Maybe you've heard: San Antonio is currently experiencing a population boom. Even Austin renters are moving to the Alamo City in droves in search of greater affordability, less traffic, and much better tacos. Of course, tacos aren't the only dish that San Antonio does right. A diverse crop of restaurants...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Drum Circle at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Oin in on this fun community drum circle. A mixture of drums and hand percussion will be available for your use; however, feel free to bring your percussion instruments!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
KIII TV3
Chick-Fil-A testing new breakfast items
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A will begin testing out a new breakfast item next week. Chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites making them ideal for a meal on-the-go. , according to a press...
San Antonio's highly anticipated Kerbey Lane Cafe is now open
Kerbey Lane Cafe's new San Antonio spot is a first for the business.
sonicboomrecords.com
Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2
What they're saying: Here is NPR’s Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny’s sound: “Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands.” And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: “The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny’s tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary.”
'GMA's John Quiñones talks Uvalde with Archbishop of San Antonio
The two talked about Uvalde's resilience.
KSAT 12
Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm
NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
KSAT 12
Snitch on the snails: Invasive species spotted in San Antonio River can lay up to 2,000 eggs
SAN ANTONIO – See a snail, report a snail. The San Antonio River Authority needs water warriors to help report sightings of an invasive species. Giant apple snails are an invasive species to Texas that grow up to six inches long. They can be seen in numerous bodies of water throughout Texas, including along the San Antonio River Walk.
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
KSAT 12
Things to do in San Antonio on Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Labor Day is the signal that the summer season is coming to a close as people fire up the grill for a backyard barbecue or take one last road trip during the long weekend. Labor Day falls on Sept. 5 this year. It’s a federal holiday...
California lawsuit alleges DeLorean stole idea for San Antonio revival
The company says DeLorean's new founders worked under its nose.
Petition nears 15K signatures asking to restore books removed at San Antonio's North East ISD
School districts have continued to ban books in the past year.
San Antonio Airport adds alcohol to-go service, new exotic animal exhibit
There has been a shift.
