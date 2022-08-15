ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio

If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Drum Circle at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Oin in on this fun community drum circle. A mixture of drums and hand percussion will be available for your use; however, feel free to bring your percussion instruments!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Chick-Fil-A testing new breakfast items

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A will begin testing out a new breakfast item next week. Chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites making them ideal for a meal on-the-go. , according to a press...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2

What they're saying: Here is NPR's Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny's sound: "Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands." And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: "The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny's tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm

NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. "What began as a hobby for the hosts' great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
NAVASOTA, TX
Things to do in San Antonio on Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Labor Day is the signal that the summer season is coming to a close as people fire up the grill for a backyard barbecue or take one last road trip during the long weekend. Labor Day falls on Sept. 5 this year. It's a federal holiday...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

