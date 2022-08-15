Barbara Joann Painter, 81, died at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born February 5, 1941 in Toronto, Ohio, she was the daughter of Floyd and Vera Belle (Marrow) Rudder. She retired as the owner/operator of BJ Booking. Mrs. Painter was a Cub Scout Leader and a PTA Officer. Surviving are three daughters, Cherry Flynn of Alton, Sandra Brandon (Keith) of Granite City, and Charlotte Gann of Wood River, two sons, David Painter (Barbara) of Livingston, IL, and Ray Painter. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Alicia, Alex, Joshua, Jacob, Jason (Cathy), Christine, Zach, Mike and Nathan, 11 great grandchildren, a brother, Bill Rudder (Donna) of Ohio, her Uncle Harry of Ohio and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Davey and Colin, and five siblings. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Noffsinger Cemetery, Mulberry Grove, IL. Memorial may be made to the Metro East Humane Society, 8495 IL 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO