Out-of-stater sentenced for Metro-East bank & ID fraud
A second member of a so-called “Felony Lane Gang” that took part in a 2021 bank fraud scam in the region is headed to federal prison for 34 months. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Mary Thornhill of Knoxville, Tennessee appeared before a judge Wednesday in East Saint Louis. Thornhill must...
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
Bike helmet fitting and giveaway in Edwardsville
Edwardsville Township will return as the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium’s Public Safety Sponsor. This is the sixth year the Township will fill this role of safety and providing children fittings and helmets (while supplies last) at this event with the help of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon and First Mid Bank and Trust. The bicycle race event will take place starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Downtown Edwardsville.
Metro Community Church Issues Warning About Possible Scam In Area
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro Community Church in Edwardsville has released information about incidents shared with local police departments of several reported instances of persons associated with the church receiving texts from someone impersonating Lead Pastor Seth Conerly. "The texts ask that a gift card be purchased and sent to Seth for...
Route 66 murals taking shape across region
Some of the Route 66 Postcard Murals have been completed and are drawing attention from selfie-seekers across the Metro-East. Great Rivers and Routes tourism bureau president Cory Jobe says paintings have been completed on sides of buildings in Collinsville, Edwardsville, and Granite City. The Hamel one will likely be finished...
Ellis Island lot closed to public
The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, has temporarily closed the Ellis Island parking lot in West Alton, MO to both vehicle and foot traffic. The closure will last for a duration of approximately two weeks during which time concrete improvement work of the parking lot will occur.
Illinois American Water gives update on Alton sewer separation work
Work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues this week. Illinois American Water says Belle Street between 8th and 9th Street is now closed. 9th Street remains closed from Alton Street eastward to George. And, Ninth Street will stay closed to all traffic east of Piasa Street to Market as well as immediately west of Piasa.
Wood River reaches deal with fire fighters
Wood River firefighters will get a 3.5 percent wage increase in a new deal with the city council. Mayor Tom Stalcup said the agreement will last through the duration of the current contract. Your browser does not support the audio element. The mayor said there is a similar agreement pending...
East Alton holds successful Back to School event
The recent village of East Alton back-to-school event at the Keasler Recreation Complex drew record crowds this year. Mayor Darren Carlton said the first event drew just more than 100 people but this year it made an even bigger impact:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Carlton said...
Bus issues hamper first day of class in Granite City
Things did not go so smoothly for Granite City Schools on the first day of the new school year, Wednesday, when it comes to bus transportation. Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent out a message to parents apologizing for any inconvenience’s families experienced due to bus delays. She acknowledges there were also issues communicating with the bus company.
St. Louis man admits to Jennings robbery, crashing into funeral procession
ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis admitted to committing a robbery in 2020 and crashing into a funeral procession while fleeing police. Diven Steed, 27, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a robbery charge and charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Former mayor of Glen Carbon dies
A longtime mayor of Glen Carbon has died. Ronald Foster (Senior) was 86. Foster served as mayor from 19-81 until 2001. Current Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus says Foster’s ability to forecast the future needs of the village was outstanding. In his honor, village hall will have bunting displayed.
Video: Thieves attempt break-in at a St. Louis County cannabis dispensary
St. Louis County police are investigating an attempting burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary on Tuesday near Florissant.
Barbara Painter
Barbara Joann Painter, 81, died at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born February 5, 1941 in Toronto, Ohio, she was the daughter of Floyd and Vera Belle (Marrow) Rudder. She retired as the owner/operator of BJ Booking. Mrs. Painter was a Cub Scout Leader and a PTA Officer. Surviving are three daughters, Cherry Flynn of Alton, Sandra Brandon (Keith) of Granite City, and Charlotte Gann of Wood River, two sons, David Painter (Barbara) of Livingston, IL, and Ray Painter. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Alicia, Alex, Joshua, Jacob, Jason (Cathy), Christine, Zach, Mike and Nathan, 11 great grandchildren, a brother, Bill Rudder (Donna) of Ohio, her Uncle Harry of Ohio and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Davey and Colin, and five siblings. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Noffsinger Cemetery, Mulberry Grove, IL. Memorial may be made to the Metro East Humane Society, 8495 IL 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter
Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
Two shot in north St. Louis, one at a Schnucks
An investigation is underway after a teenager and one of his relatives were hurt in separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time
A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
Philip Bumbacher
Philip Carl Bumbacher, 77, died at 6:18 a.m.,Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born May 3, 1945, in St. Joseph, MO. He was the son of Milton L. Bumbacher and Theresa M. (Bokay) Bumbacher. Phil was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Alton and retired from Miller’s Mutual as a litigator in 2012. On October 11, 1969, he married the former Carolyn M. Breyfogle in Alton. She survives. Also, surviving are two daughters, Emily Dellamano (Zachary) of Godfrey and Anna Young (Shaun) of Godfrey; two granddaughters, Eve Dellamano and Charlotte Young of Godfrey; and one niece, Sara Kopp and family. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Bumbacher (Elizabeth). He leaves behind many family and friends who will always remember him as “Kind and Krazy.” He was an outdoorsman, loving fishing and hunting trips. Also, he was very happy spending time in his workshop inventing and building. His greatest joy was spending time with family.
