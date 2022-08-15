Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Weekender: Lowriders, summer sendoff and dogs in the pool
The days are getting shorter. Temperatures are still warm, but the nights are cooling off. The inevitable is near: the end of summer. I’ve always been a staunch believer that summer isn’t over until Sept. 21. I refuse to acknowledge pumpkin spice lattes before that. But there is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: The man in the loud shirt quietly does good deeds
To the editor — Every Sunday morning as I drive up Pecks Canyon on my way to the Downtown Farmer's Market I pass a man in a fluorescent shirt picking up garbage along the side of the road. Kudos to this good neighbor!. It's heartening to see selfless goodness...
The top 3 Thrift Shops in Yakima Washington
Whether you're an enthusiast of Maklamore, a hipster who loves good deals, or someone looking to redo their wardrobe on a budget, thrift shops have some pretty huge scores with clothing you won't easily find at other stores. Not many people go thrifting as much as they used to, but...
Yakima Herald Republic
We all scream for ice cream: Take a look at some of Yakima's favorite ice cream spots
It’s no secret Yakima has a serious sweet tooth. A stroll down any of the city’s arterial roads like First Street, Yakima Avenue or Nob Hill Boulevard will reveal shops dedicated to selling candies, cookies and just about anything that chamoy will stick to. During the hot summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do You Love Christmas Lights? Sunnyside Parade Sets 2022 Date!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! I know that makes you think of the holidays but let's split those vibes between the coming holidays and that sweet spot of summer where the sun is still shining longer, the days are warmer and we're not quite back in school yet. Maybe you have already started but that ok, you can be included as well!
Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center
YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
Yakima Herald Republic
Consignment store opens on West Yakima Avenue
A family-friendly consignment store featuring infant, children’s and adult clothing, toys and a crafters’ boutique area recently opened on Yakima Avenue, just west of downtown. Owner Bridgette Huard opened One More Time Around at 419 W. Yakima Ave. on July 16 and said she is pleased with the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic names Christy Trotter as new CEO
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic has named Christy Trotter as its new Chief Executive Officer. The decision came after a months-long national search and interview process overseen by the organization’s board of directors, according to a news release from the health care organization. Trotter has been serving as interim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Retired firefighter wins Apple Award for extinguishing fire at Yakima’s First Baptist Church
Joey Wallberg calls it his superpower: being in the right place at the right time. Or the wrong place at the wrong time, he said, depending on how you look at it. “I’m always coming across accidents, fires, … burglaries,” he said. And each time, the retired...
Wonderfully Weird Ellensburg Washington House Makes You Want To Peek Inside
One Of Washington's Best Roadside Attractions Is In Ellensburg Washington. I recently did an article about 10 Stops You Need To Make Between Tri-Cities and Seattle and discovered another stop that should've made my list. I can't believe I missed this one because it's truly unique. Dick And Jane's Spot...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jean’s Cottage Inn reopens in Union Gap
UNION GAP — After being closed for most of July to install a new floor and do a bit of remodeling, longtime local restaurant Jean’s Cottage Inn has reopened to serve up its breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites. The eatery, at 3211 Main St. in Union Gap, resumed...
Excessive heat looming across Yakima & Kittitas counties through Friday
YAKIMA, Wash. — Temperatures are exceeding 100 degrees across the Mid-Columbia Basin; extending through central Washington as an excessive heat warning comes into effect for both the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley. A notice issued through the Alert Yakima system on the morning of August 17 warns that excessive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Two arrested in string of Yakima dumpster fires
Two people have been arrested in connection with multiple dumpster fires in downtown Yakima earlier this week. Yakima firefighters responded to nine calls Sunday night for fires burning in garbage dumpsters in the area of Sixth and Seventh streets in the downtown area, Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Firefighters...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima COVID testing will move to the former Orthopedics Northwest parking lot on Aug. 23
The COVID-19 testing site at Yakima Valley College will move to the east parking lot of the former Orthopedics Northwest Clinic at 1211 N. 16th Ave. in Yakima. The new site, which will begin operations on Tuesday, Aug. 23, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Though the site is set up as a walk-up clinic, there will be ADA parking signs up where visitors can park and be tested from inside their vehicle. The testing site will offer PCR tests for visitors as young as 3 months of age. Results are typically available the day after testing.
Yakima Herald Republic
Selah doctor's dramatic rescue saved friend at Grand Teton
Selah doctor Jim Zingerman feared the worst when he watched his friend disappear into a hole in the snow on the Grand Teton during their descent in June. It hardly seemed possible Dan Wenker, a former Yakima resident who lives in Atlanta, could have survived a fall that looked to be at least 25 feet alongside a rushing waterfall. Even if he did, his chances of making it back up before succumbing to hypothermia seemed grim.
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
FOX 11 and 41
Clear the Shelters: Yakima Humane Society
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Humane Society has been full of animals for the past three months. This month since NBC Right Now has been participating in the Clear the Shelters Campaign, so far the Yakima Humane Society has had 12 adult dogs adopted, 18 puppies, and 22 kittens.
Tri-Cities Answers: Best Spots For River Tubing Before Summer Ends?
If you have never floated down a river in a tube or raft on a hot day with your favorite beverage in your hand, your missing out! River tubing can be dangerous however if you aren't familiar with the area or aren't prepared. So where are the safest and best places to go river tubing near the Tri-Cities?
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County to seek extradition for former Toppenish teacher Bertha Cerna
Bertha Adriana Cerna, the former Toppenish High teacher charged with sexual misconduct, won’t be coming back to Yakima anytime soon. She refused to waive extradition during a hearing in Orange County Superior Court in California on Tuesday, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said. Now, Brusic is seeking a governor’s warrant demanding she be turned over to Yakima County authorities for trial.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity
It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
Comments / 0