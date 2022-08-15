The COVID-19 testing site at Yakima Valley College will move to the east parking lot of the former Orthopedics Northwest Clinic at 1211 N. 16th Ave. in Yakima. The new site, which will begin operations on Tuesday, Aug. 23, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Though the site is set up as a walk-up clinic, there will be ADA parking signs up where visitors can park and be tested from inside their vehicle. The testing site will offer PCR tests for visitors as young as 3 months of age. Results are typically available the day after testing.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO