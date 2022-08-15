Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFL
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her time
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex Smith
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy Stars
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
numberfire.com
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list
The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
Victor Caratini rallies Brewers to 11-inning win over Dodgers
Victor Caratini hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a
numberfire.com
Brent Rooker resting Monday for Royals
Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rooker will return to the bench after starting the past two games. Vinnie Pasquantino will take over as the Royals' designated hitter while Nick Pratto starts on first base and bats seventh.
Dodgers Reporter Slides Into an Arm Injury at Brewers Game (Video)
The broadcasters could barely keep a straight face.
FOX Sports
Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak
Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
Guardians stage 6-run, 2-out 8th inning rally to top Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians scored six runs in the bottom of the 8th inning - all with two outs - to stage a comeback over the Detroit Tigers in an 8-4 Wednesday final at Progressive Field.
numberfire.com
Twins' Gilberto Celestino sitting versus Royals Monday
The Minnesota Twins did not include Gilberto Celestino in their lineup for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. With Gio Urshela joining the lineup at third base and batting seventh, Gilberto Celestino will take the evening off. Byron Buxton will take over in centerfield and Jose Miranda will take a turn at designated hitter.
FOX Sports
Mahle exits early; Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox...
numberfire.com
Luis Gonzalez starting in left field for San Francisco Monday
The San Francisco Giants will start Luis Gonzalez in left field for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will hit ninth and start in left field Monday while Joc Pederson catches a breather. Gonzalez, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, comes out at 7.7 fantasy points in numberFire's...
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
FOX Sports
Giants host the Diamondbacks on 5-game home win streak
Arizona Diamondbacks (53-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -210, Diamondbacks +174; over/under is 7...
Royals hope to salvage series finale vs. Twins
Right-hander Tyler Mahle will try to continue his winning streak on Wednesday afternoon when the Minnesota Twins attempt to complete
Best memes and tweets from Liberty upset win over Sky in Game 1
For the first time since 2015, the New York Liberty have picked up a WNBA playoff win, as they upset the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their opening round matchup. The WNBA playoffs officially began on Wednesday night, and the first game of the opening round featured the defending champion Chicago Sky taking on the New York Liberty.
FanSided
