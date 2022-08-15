ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list

The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
Brent Rooker resting Monday for Royals

Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rooker will return to the bench after starting the past two games. Vinnie Pasquantino will take over as the Royals' designated hitter while Nick Pratto starts on first base and bats seventh.
Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
Twins' Gilberto Celestino sitting versus Royals Monday

The Minnesota Twins did not include Gilberto Celestino in their lineup for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. With Gio Urshela joining the lineup at third base and batting seventh, Gilberto Celestino will take the evening off. Byron Buxton will take over in centerfield and Jose Miranda will take a turn at designated hitter.
Mahle exits early; Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox...
Luis Gonzalez starting in left field for San Francisco Monday

The San Francisco Giants will start Luis Gonzalez in left field for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will hit ninth and start in left field Monday while Joc Pederson catches a breather. Gonzalez, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, comes out at 7.7 fantasy points in numberFire's...
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
Giants host the Diamondbacks on 5-game home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-57, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -210, Diamondbacks +174; over/under is 7...
Best memes and tweets from Liberty upset win over Sky in Game 1

For the first time since 2015, the New York Liberty have picked up a WNBA playoff win, as they upset the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their opening round matchup. The WNBA playoffs officially began on Wednesday night, and the first game of the opening round featured the defending champion Chicago Sky taking on the New York Liberty.
