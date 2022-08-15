Read full article on original website
What might the Husker offensive 2-deep look like for Dublin trip?
You may be quite certain who Nebraska is starting at quarterback when this thing kicks off. You know the top tight end is a big TV. Travis Vokolek, that is. And you could probably guess correctly the bookend tackles on the O-line too. But who will lead the squad in receiving yards by season's end? Who's the leading rusher?
Zeigler hired as Nebraska assistant coach
Lincoln Christian is excited to host rival Lincoln Lutheran in Week 1. Greg Nelson is balancing fatherhood and football with the season approaching at Lincoln Lutheran.
Fall Focus: Stephon Wynn on Husker culture and D-line potential
From what he's seen since his summer arrival, Stephon Wynn would say it's surprising the Huskers haven't won more games in recent years. The former Alabama defensive lineman gives a strong take on Husker culture, which reminds something of Samori Toure's opinion a year ago when the receiver couldn't quite square up the win-loss results with what he was seeing behind the scenes.
Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford debuts in coolest HVAC ad possible
Good job by Nebraska football player Decoldest Crawford for securing the coldest NIL deal you could have possibly ever imagined. With a name built for the HVAC business, Decoldest Crawford gave us the coldest NIL ad to date. The Nebraska football player may hail from Louisiana, but he got the...
How Collin Klein is helping K-State QB Adrian Martinez shed turnover-prone reputation
“My biggest message to him on that is, you cannot play quarterback scared to make a mistake.”
Nebraska defense flexes fall camp depth, special teams remains steady
Nebraska's defense has plenty of options in the secondary and at nickel and the Husker special teams channels its inner Tim Duncan in fall camp.
Nebraska’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing
It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?
John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is in the grind of preseason practice, including two-a-day workouts. So front and center for him — more than a No. 1 preseason national ranking — is getting new players ready to go quickly. Cook says he was a little surprised when the...
Nebraska football game vs Oklahoma in Top 10 of national ticket sales
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 season. The Oklahoma Sooners are ranked in the Top 10 in the coaches poll and are expected to be in a similar situation when the AP poll comes out on Monday. As a general rule, those factors don’t make for a...
Creighton's Andronikashvili to pursue pro opportunities
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Rati Andronikashvili has announced he will not return to the Bluejay program. Andronikashvili will pursue professional opportunities in Europe after the Georgia native played in 33 games as a reserve during his redshirt freshman season. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Nebraska volleyball earns top spot, Creighton also ranked in preseason coaches poll
The Huskers will open the 2022 NCAA volleyball season as the team to beat. Nebraska earned the top spot in the preseason coaches poll, which was released Monday. NU received 24 first-place votes, three fewer than No. 2 Texas, but the Huskers had more total points. Wisconsin (12), Louisville (1)...
Husker Trio Named Big Ten Players to Watch
Nebraska’s Eleanor Dale, Reagan Raabe and Sarah Weber earned spots on the Big Ten Players to Watch list, the conference announced Monday. Dale, a junior forward, garnered this award for the second-straight year and returns this season after impressive freshman and sophomore seasons. Last year, Dale played in all 18 games, starting 17 and amassing 1,223 minutes. Her seven goals on the season tied for the team-lead, and she sat in second place with 16 points. Dale recorded a brace on Aug. 22 as she scored the game-winner and recorded her second goal in the 50th minute. In conference play, she scored a goal in three-straight games, including the game winner against Wisconsin.
Nebraska ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will open the 2022 volleyball season as the #1 team in the country. The Huskers sit atop the AVCA Preseason poll ahead of Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Minnesota. Nebraska returns five starters from last year’s NCAA Runner-Up squad. They added a three-time All-American, Kaitlyn Hord,...
Millard North thrower earns All-American honors in three different events
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North junior Kat Beachler is one of the most well-rounded throwers in the country. The three-time All-American placed second in javelin at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships in July in Sacramento, CA along with placing third in shot put, fifth in discus, and 11th in the hammer throw.
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
Soak them up before they're gone for the season.
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha
OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol wrapped up a statewide campaign that ended with over 70 speeding citations. From July 20-August 14 with other law enforcement, the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of speeding and increase police presence throughout Nebraska according to the release.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
