ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

What might the Husker offensive 2-deep look like for Dublin trip?

You may be quite certain who Nebraska is starting at quarterback when this thing kicks off. You know the top tight end is a big TV. Travis Vokolek, that is. And you could probably guess correctly the bookend tackles on the O-line too. But who will lead the squad in receiving yards by season's end? Who's the leading rusher?
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Zeigler hired as Nebraska assistant coach

Lincoln Christian is excited to host rival Lincoln Lutheran in Week 1. Greg Nelson is balancing fatherhood and football with the season approaching at Lincoln Lutheran.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Fall Focus: Stephon Wynn on Husker culture and D-line potential

From what he's seen since his summer arrival, Stephon Wynn would say it's surprising the Huskers haven't won more games in recent years. The former Alabama defensive lineman gives a strong take on Husker culture, which reminds something of Samori Toure's opinion a year ago when the receiver couldn't quite square up the win-loss results with what he was seeing behind the scenes.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Center, NE
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
kmaland.com

Creighton's Andronikashvili to pursue pro opportunities

(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Rati Andronikashvili has announced he will not return to the Bluejay program. Andronikashvili will pursue professional opportunities in Europe after the Georgia native played in 33 games as a reserve during his redshirt freshman season. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Read#Football Team#American Football#College Football#The Lincoln Journal Star#Huskers#Husker Corner
thebestmix1055.com

Husker Trio Named Big Ten Players to Watch

Nebraska’s Eleanor Dale, Reagan Raabe and Sarah Weber earned spots on the Big Ten Players to Watch list, the conference announced Monday. Dale, a junior forward, garnered this award for the second-straight year and returns this season after impressive freshman and sophomore seasons. Last year, Dale played in all 18 games, starting 17 and amassing 1,223 minutes. Her seven goals on the season tied for the team-lead, and she sat in second place with 16 points. Dale recorded a brace on Aug. 22 as she scored the game-winner and recorded her second goal in the 50th minute. In conference play, she scored a goal in three-straight games, including the game winner against Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will open the 2022 volleyball season as the #1 team in the country. The Huskers sit atop the AVCA Preseason poll ahead of Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Minnesota. Nebraska returns five starters from last year’s NCAA Runner-Up squad. They added a three-time All-American, Kaitlyn Hord,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Millard North thrower earns All-American honors in three different events

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North junior Kat Beachler is one of the most well-rounded throwers in the country. The three-time All-American placed second in javelin at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships in July in Sacramento, CA along with placing third in shot put, fifth in discus, and 11th in the hammer throw.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha

OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol wrapped up a statewide campaign that ended with over 70 speeding citations. From July 20-August 14 with other law enforcement, the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of speeding and increase police presence throughout Nebraska according to the release.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy