Nebraska’s Eleanor Dale, Reagan Raabe and Sarah Weber earned spots on the Big Ten Players to Watch list, the conference announced Monday. Dale, a junior forward, garnered this award for the second-straight year and returns this season after impressive freshman and sophomore seasons. Last year, Dale played in all 18 games, starting 17 and amassing 1,223 minutes. Her seven goals on the season tied for the team-lead, and she sat in second place with 16 points. Dale recorded a brace on Aug. 22 as she scored the game-winner and recorded her second goal in the 50th minute. In conference play, she scored a goal in three-straight games, including the game winner against Wisconsin.

