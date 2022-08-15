Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Scattered storms today and a slight cooldown across the Wasatch front
After a string of baking hot days in Northern Utah, big changes start today. Monsoonal moisture surges farther north, so it's going to be cooler and stormy across the beehive state. That means there's a good chance Mother Nature will help out with the watering over the next couple of...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Record heat possible; Storms moving north
Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week across Northern Utah. If we hit 101 in Salt Lake City, it'll not only tie the record for the day but also for the number of triple digit days this year. The previous record of 23 days was set yesterday.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Hot day in the north, stormy in the south
It's going to be a hot day today. High pressure is dominating the weather pattern today - keeping things hot and dry in northern Utah. Showers kept things cool in Southern Utah yesterday but have died down today. Potential rain may hit Southern and Central Utah this afternoon and flash...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Death of 2 Florida men linked to raw oysters from Louisiana
Two people have died this month in Florida after eating raw oysters that came from Louisiana. According to the Associated Press, both men died from the bacterial infection Vibrio, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. The...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
New data reveals top dog breeds in Utah this year
SALT LAKE CITY — New data from a doggy daycare and boarding franchise reveal Utah's most popular dog breeds in the year 2022. Camp Bow Wow based its results on the more than 400,000 dogs who stay in their facilities across the U.S. and Canada, including two locations in Utah.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
How you can exchange your old gas can for a brand new one
The goal of the Utah Clean Air Partnership (UCAIR) is to make it easier for individuals, businesses and communities to make small changes to improve Utah's air. Every small change adds to a collective, bigger step towards better health, a better economy and better overall quality of life. That's why...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Ruff Haven takes care of pets during times of crisis
Pets are family too! In Utah 60 percent of homes have at least one pet. During times of crisis or temporary hardship, Ruff Haven provides temporary shelter and care for pets so their people don't have to surrender or abandon them. This resource is much-needed because many times people will...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Missouri pastor apologizes after calling congregation ‘cheap’ for not buying him luxury watch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frustrated that his congregation didn't buy him a luxury watch, a pastor in Missouri called them "poor, broke, busted and disgusted" during a recent sermon. According to The Washington Post and NBC News, a video clip of the Aug. 7 sermon posted on TikTok showed...
