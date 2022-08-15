Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
dawgnation.com
Where things stand with Malaki Starks, Darris Smith and other Georgia football freshmen as fall camp rolls on
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football freshman update. There’s always an extra bit of fascination with freshmen this time of year....
Athens, August 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Social Circle Middle School football team will have a game with Athens Academy on August 16, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Super Six Football, Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs
Scenes from the Super Six Football photo shoot with Mill Creek senior Caleb Downs at Hammersmith Sports in Norcross. (Photos: Dale Zanine)
“Gets crazy on Friday night:” Parents, players react to football games being moved over safety
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Just days away from their first games, some Clayton County high school football games are being rescheduled due to safety concerns. On Tuesday afternoon, district officials said the decision to move the games from Friday to Saturday is about keeping fans and players safe. “The...
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SUPER SIX FOOTBALL: Norcross tight end Lawson Luckie has 'unbelievable' skill set
A big smile pops up on Lawson Luckie’s face when he talks about the Norcross football team’s offense this season. The highly recruited tight end, a Georgia commit, is fired up about the potential of the Blue Devils’ passing game and lining up alongside wide receivers Nakai Poole and Zion Taylor, who are committed to Mississippi State and Georgia Tech, respectively.
Kirby Smart reacts to latest news on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
ATHENS - Kirby Smart shrugged off Georgia exercising an option its had available before to provide tickets to prospects when it’s the designated home team in the rivalry matchup with Florida. “We’ve always been able to do that; you make an independent decision that each university can decide how...
dawgnation.com
SEC Shorts rolls out the red carpet for Georgia football in hilarious new video
You can tell the season is getting close, as SEC Shorts dropped a new video on Monday. And it’s one that is sure to make Georgia fans chuckle. In the video, teams are boarding a plane, with the destination being the 2022 season. After Vanderbilt and Auburn were allowed to board early for needing some extra assistance, the Bulldogs were up next.
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking Your gameday meals… The post Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
Georgia cornerback position battle has clear frontrunner coming out of first scrimmage
ATHENS — Of the six scholarship cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster, Kamari Lassiter arrived as the lowest-rated recruit of the bunch. He was still a 4-star prospect, yet he ranked as the No. 248 overall player in the 2021 signing class. By comparison, the other five players were all...
CBS 46
Rome hosts Corky Luncheon to celebrate Classic’s Friday triple-header
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic celebrated the second day of its annual luncheon at the Rome Civic Center on Tuesday. Corky Kell founder Dave Hunter and IJ Rosenberg addressed the audience and recognized all the partners and sponsors that have helped make this event possible like Sportsturf and Gatorade. Rome councilmen and commissioners and a collection of school athletic directors, were also present and shared lunch, courtesy of Provino’s, with representatives from all six schools participating in this year’s Rome Corky Kell lineup Friday, Aug. 19. Rosenberg and Rusty Mansell welcomed former Brookwood star and legend Rennie Curran, who talked about his partnership with Sportsturf and also his nonprofit organization that emphasizes leadership and mentorship for young men to become great leaders in their community.
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: Young players soar, Kenny McIntosh scores in Scrimmage One
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows what a championship team looks like and how to build one. The Georgia head coach made it clear after Scrimmage One on Saturday the 2022 Bulldogs aren’t there yet. “We have a long way to go to get where we need to go,”...
nowhabersham.com
Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
sicemdawgs.com
Georgia Bulldogs ranked 3rd in 2022 preseason AP Poll
The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked 3rd in the 2022 preseason Top 25 AP Poll. UGA received three first-place votes and a total of 1,455 points. UGA is also ranked 3rd in the preseason Coaches Poll that was released on Monday, August 8. Two of Georgia’s opponents in 2022 are ranked...
Albany Herald
UGA welcomes largest freshman class
The University of Georgia’s class of 2026 is its biggest and one of its most academically qualified yet. More than 6,200 new first-year students start classes at UGA Aug. 17, selected from a record number of nearly 40,000 applications. The students have impressive academic achievements, high school GPAs and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia turns equipment room into incredible Mario Kart course
What’s better than playing football? Playing real-life video games, maybe?. The Georgia Bulldogs are making sure the culture and vibes are in check, on and off the field. Recently, they turned their equipment facility into a full-on Mario Kart course. Wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive back Dan Jackson...
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
wuga.org
Update: District Lifts 'Administrative Hold' at Clarke Schools
According to an from the Clarke County School District an ‘Administrative Hold’ placed on Clarke Central High School and Clarke Middle School has been lifted. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an incident that took place at Clarke Central High School today, which resulted in an administrative hold.
Georgia man arrested in Bay County high speed chase
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 on Sunday. The chase happened Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red […]
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
