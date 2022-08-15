Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
MBTA Train Shutdowns: What Parents Need to Know for Students' Commutes
Students heading back to school in Boston and nearby districts will have a new obstacle to contend with: the MBTA's weekslong shutdowns on the Orange and Green lines. School begins for most students in the area the week after Labor Day -- the first day for most Boston students is Wednesday, Sept. 8 -- when the closure of the entire Orange Line and the Green Line north of Government Center will still be in full swing.
Worcester highway sign falls on I-190: Bolts failed, investigation shows; 52 signs to be inspected
An overhead sign that fell on I-190 in Worcester last week was caused when the anchor bolts holding the sign support to its foundation failed, according to a preliminary investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. A MassDOT spokesperson said that the agency is in the process of inspecting all...
What 3 Democrats running for lieutenant governor said about the MBTA, licenses for undocumented immigrants, and bringing back happy hour
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, and state Rep. Tami Gouveia met on the debate stage Tuesday. The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor on Tuesday offered up how they would change up the MBTA as the agency faces a safety probe from Federal regulators. Primary contenders Salem Mayor...
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
Orange Line shutdown: MBTA officials predict ‘transportation emergency’ in Boston later this week as shutdown begins
A 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line is expected to cause “severe” congestion on roadways around Greater Boston as commuters who rely on the MBTA seek alternative transportation methods and Boston officials warn of a “transportation emergency.”. Days ahead of the planned shutdown — scheduled to start...
CBS News
One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route
BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
Dorchester Reporter
Center lane plan for Mattapan draws flak from top state Senate candidates
With planning already underway for an overhaul of Blue Hill Avenue – including the addition of a center-lane busway along on the corridor from Grove Hall to Mattapan Square – most of the candidates for the new Second Suffolk Senate seat are offering various critiques of the proposal.
NEW VIDEO: Red Line train in Braintree barrels out of railyard onto tracks, causing commuter delays
BRAINTREE, Mass. — New video shows the moments a Red Line train rolled out of a railyard on July 25 and onto the tracks, causing a headache for the morning commute. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the Braintree station as MBTA employees were readying Red Line trains for the start of service.
whdh.com
Boston construction site shut down after object falls onto vehicle, injuring driver
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston construction site was forced to pause work and one person was hospitalized after a piece of curtainwall fell off a project in downtown Boston. According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 Summer Street project and struck a vehicle.”
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
whdh.com
‘It shouldn’t have come to this’: Riders who rely on stops excluded from Orange Line replacement bus routes express frustration
BOSTON (WHDH) - While the MBTA has said those that ride the Orange Line will be able to use a replacement bus service during the month-long shutdown, those who rely on a few select stops will have to seek further alternatives. According to the MBTA’s replacement plan, four stops, Chinatown,...
Some mayors not endorsing Orange Line shutdown
MEDFORD, Mass. — About a week ago, Medford’s mayor joined her counterparts in Malden and Melrose to send a letter to the MBTA asking for express buses from their locations into Boston and she’s now getting even more support. “We have not received a definitive response to...
Boston construction accident: Debris crashes onto car injuring construction worker at Summer Street site
A 12-inch curtainwall unexpectedly fell from the exterior of the 400 Summer Street construction project and struck a vehicle, leaving the driver – a construction worker – with non-life threatening injuries, according to Suffolk Construction, the company that owns the project. In response to the incident, Suffolk shut...
Western Mass. businesses need access to capital, Maura Healey says as she listens to Springfield business owners
Fresh off the heels of an exciting basketball game with youth in Holyoke, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey traveled over to the birthplace of the sport, Springfield, alongside Attorney General candidate and former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell and Rep. Bud Williams on Wednesday afternoon to speak with local business owners to see what’s needed most for the city and the Western Massachusetts community as a whole.
WCVB
1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car
BOSTON — An investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man
Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
Worker injured, car damaged after debris falls from building under construction in Boston
BOSTON — A worker was injured and a car was damaged after debris fell from a building under construction in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said. A 12-inch-wide curtainwall embed fell from the exterior of 400 Summer Street in the Seaport District and struck a motorist at the intersection of Congress Street around 11 p.m., according to a Suffolk Construction spokesperson.
Road buckles and swallows car, homes flooded after water main break in Boston
BOSTON — A road buckled and swallowed a car, and several homes were flooded, after a water main break soaked Boston’s South End early Monday morning. A 20-inch pipe that dates back to the 1870s burst in the area of Tremont and Northampton streets around 3:45 a.m., according to Boston Water and Sewer officials.
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
