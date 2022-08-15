ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MBTA Train Shutdowns: What Parents Need to Know for Students' Commutes

Students heading back to school in Boston and nearby districts will have a new obstacle to contend with: the MBTA's weekslong shutdowns on the Orange and Green lines. School begins for most students in the area the week after Labor Day -- the first day for most Boston students is Wednesday, Sept. 8 -- when the closure of the entire Orange Line and the Green Line north of Government Center will still be in full swing.
One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route

BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
Boston construction site shut down after object falls onto vehicle, injuring driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston construction site was forced to pause work and one person was hospitalized after a piece of curtainwall fell off a project in downtown Boston. According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 Summer Street project and struck a vehicle.”
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
Western Mass. businesses need access to capital, Maura Healey says as she listens to Springfield business owners

Fresh off the heels of an exciting basketball game with youth in Holyoke, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey traveled over to the birthplace of the sport, Springfield, alongside Attorney General candidate and former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell and Rep. Bud Williams on Wednesday afternoon to speak with local business owners to see what’s needed most for the city and the Western Massachusetts community as a whole.
1 person injured when object falls from Boston construction site, crushes car

BOSTON — An investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon into an incident near a construction site in the city's Seaport District. Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Congress and Summer streets where an object fell and crashed through the roof of a silver Toyota Rav4 from a 16-story building which is under construction.
Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man

Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
IPSWICH, MA
Worker injured, car damaged after debris falls from building under construction in Boston

BOSTON — A worker was injured and a car was damaged after debris fell from a building under construction in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said. A 12-inch-wide curtainwall embed fell from the exterior of 400 Summer Street in the Seaport District and struck a motorist at the intersection of Congress Street around 11 p.m., according to a Suffolk Construction spokesperson.
