The Minnesota Twins acquired Tyler Mahle at the trade deadline, but in just his third start, he was forced to leave the game early. The Minnesota Twins acquired Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline, but they will have to wait a bit longer to utilize him. After just three games with the Twins, Mahle left the game against the Kansas City Royals early with right shoulder fatigue.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO