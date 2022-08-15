Read full article on original website
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Chipper Jones says Mets are one of the best teams in MLB
The Braves are embarking on arguably their toughest stretch of the season this week. It begins with a four-game series versus the Mets, who have owned Atlanta so far this season. And it ends with a World Series rematch against the Astros, as they come to Truist Park for a three-game set. Thankfully, all seven games take place at home, but this week still has the potential to sink the Braves’ ship if they don’t play their best baseball.
New York Mets to call up aptly named prospect Brett Baty
The New York Mets have been one of the best stories in baseball this season, and not just because of their on-field play. The Mets have personality, from Edwin Diaz's trumpets to Daniel Vogelbach coming up to bat to "Milkshake." The Mets, currently on top of the National League East,...
'You're worse than how it smells from the sewers in the Bronx': Stephen A Smith lets rip at the 'trash' New York Yankees as he warns Aaron Boone they 'cannot' let the Mets win World Series
Stephen A Smith has launched a furious tirade against the New York Yankees and their awful form, insisting they stink 'worse than the sewers in the Bronx'. The Yankees, previously the best team in baseball this year, are in the middle of an awful run of form, losing five series in a row and going 2-11 in their last 13.
How to watch Team Latin America vs. Team Caribbean (8/17/22): FREE live stream, time, USA TV, channel for Little League World Series
Willemstad, Curacao, faces Managua, Nicaragua, in the first round of the 2022 Little League World Series on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (8/17/22) at the Little League complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via a trial of...
Braves open series vs. Mets, look to narrow gap in NL East
The Atlanta Braves must do better this time around against the New York Mets or risk losing any legitimate chance to catch them in the National League East. The two teams -- each with 70-plus wins -- open a four-game series on Monday in Atlanta. A week ago, the Mets...
Groin strain lands Mets' Luis Guillorme on injured list
ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list Monday when an MRI revealed a moderate left groin strain. Guillorme was hurt while scoring from second base in the fourth inning of Sunday's win over Philadelphia. Eduardo Escobar started at third base Monday against the Atlanta Braves despite having tightness in his left oblique.
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
Tony Gonsolin wins 15th as Dodgers nip Brewers 2-1
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched seven scoreless innings for his 15th victory, Austin Barnes and Max Muncy homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday night. Gonsolsin (15-1) matched the Astros’ Justin Verlander for the major league lead in wins. Los Angeles is 21-5 since the All-Star break and has the majors’ best record at 81-35. Craig Kimbrel, who blew a save in the Brewers’ 5-4 win in 11 innings on Tuesday night, allowed two baserunners in the ninth but escaped for his 21st save. Milwaukee fell three games behind first-place St. Louis in the NL Central.
Mets to promote top prospect Brett Baty
The Mets are calling top infield prospect Brett Baty up to the Major League roster, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan (via Twitter). The 2019 No. 12 overall draft pick will need to have his contract formally selected to the 40-man roster. Mike Puma of the New York Post further reports that the move to select Baty won’t officially take place until tomorrow (Twitter link).
