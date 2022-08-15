Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
(GRAPHIC) Seehafer News Breaks Down Citizen Video of Appleton Police Shooting
WARNING – The following story contains a graphic description of a video depicting a police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. Read at your own discretion. Seehafer News has been sent a video of the police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. As a warning, the following description contains graphic details of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Witness videos of Appleton officer-involved shooting shared on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting from last Friday in Appleton. Action 2 News first reported, the man, who was armed with a handgun, was shot by officers after they were called to the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue for a domestic dispute.
WBAY Green Bay
Bicyclist hit by driver in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac Thursday. At 9:11 a.m., Fond du Lac Police and Fire responded to the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Police say a preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old Fond du...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Posts Video of the Aftermath of the Appleton Police Involved Shooting
An Appleton man who lives near where the officer-involved shooting took place last week has posted a video of its aftermath. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue after officers were called on a report of a domestic dispute. Officers confronted a man at around 7:20...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whby.com
Crews battle large fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Crews from six fire departments respond to a building fire in Sheboygan. It was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming through the windows and roofline. Because of the fire’s intensity,...
whby.com
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash with car
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A bicyclist is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Fond du Lac. Police say the 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was struck in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court around 9:10 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to St. Agnes Hospital with a head injury.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man arrested for allegedly trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to meet up with a local 15-year-old girl. According to a release, Grant Stamper, 30, was identified after law enforcement answered n online personal ad. Through the investigation, it was determined that Stamper was actively seeking a sexual relationship through a social media app.
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home
(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Green Bay Police arrest two while targeting human trafficking
Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day joint operation Thursday that was focused on identifying and locating victims of human trafficking.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Helps Catch an Alleged Thief
A Manitowoc woman was able to help catch a man attempting to break into a vehicle. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were sent to a residence in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 4:00 this morning (August 19th) to investigate the report. When they arrived they found...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
seehafernews.com
OSHA Called in to Investigate a Death in Kaukauna
OSHA representatives are back in eastern Wisconsin. They are now investigating a death at a paper mill in Kaukauna. The incident occurred at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill during operating hours Tuesday evening (August 16th). Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but company officials have stated that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whby.com
2 arrested, victim recovered in human trafficking operation
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A human trafficking operation leads to a pair of arrests. Green Bay police and the state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a joint operation Thursday. Detectives and agents investigated people involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking. As a result, two men were...
Inmate gets 5 years for striking Waupun officer 20 times in the head
A 33-year-old man in Dodge County was sentenced to five years in prison after prosecutors say he "brutally beat" a correctional officer over medication handouts at Waupun Prison.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Victim rescued, two arrested during Green Bay human trafficking investigation
GREEN BAY — A victim of human trafficking was rescued and two men were arrested during a law enforcement operation Thursday in Green Bay. According to a news release, the city of Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day joint operation, focused on identifying and locating victims of human trafficking.
whby.com
Car wash to fill part of former Appleton Shopko building
APPLETON, Wis. — A car wash will fill part of the vacant former Shopko building on Northland Avenue in Appleton. The common council votes Wednesday to approve a conditional use permit for the Zips Car Wash. It’ll accommodate two lanes of traffic, parking and washing equipment in just over half of the 113,111 square feet of the former store’s floor space.
whby.com
Opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge delayed
MENASHA, Wis. — The Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will remain closed two months longer than expected. The DOT says reconstruction of the bridge will continue into December. The project was originally set to wrap up next month. The state blames supply chain issues with the parts needed for...
waupacanow.com
911 caller reports himself
Scott T. Secard, 46, Manawa, is charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, March 7, a 911 caller reported that her neighbor, Secard, had been talking to her security-cam doorbell around 1 a.m. about a missing girl. Then around 5:30 a.m. he came...
whby.com
Thompson Center on Lourdes puts some activities on hold
APPLETON, Wis–Activities at the Thompson Center on Lourdes are paused following last week’s fire at the Saint Bernadette Center in Appleton. Classes August 22nd through September 2nd are canceled–however line dancing on August 25th and September 1st will still take place. Center leaders say clean-up and restoration...
whby.com
Worker dies at Kaukauna paper mill
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A worker dies at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. The worker’s name and further details were not released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
Comments / 0