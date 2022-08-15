ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw

Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Glenn Jacobs Gives Big Update On His WWE In-Ring Future

After over 25 years in the business, Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane on WWE TV, has seemingly transitioned out of professional wrestling for the most part, focusing on his job as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," former WWE Champion Jacobs said while appearing on "The Right View with Lara Trump." "I announced the attendance for [SummerSlam 2022] and it's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Fightful

Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business

Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Believes Current AEW Star Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE

Claudio Castagnoli joined All Elite Wrestling in June, making a surprise appearance at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, then ultimately aligning with the Blackpool Combat Club that consists of reigning Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, current Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. A few weeks later, Castagnoli went on to capture the Ring of Honor World Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor. While Castagnoli is seemingly having a successful run so far, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the Swiss superstar would love to be elsewhere.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her

Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Bret Hart Reveals He Said To Ric Flair After His Final Match

Ric Flair teased the possibility of him coming out of retirement for years, and a few weeks ago it finally happened when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his final match. The Nature Boy managed to pick up...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)

Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fightful

AJ Styles: I Want IMPACT And AEW To Do Well, You Never Know Who Might Show Up In WWE

AJ Styles talks about competition and the current state of professional wrestling. There was a time when it was thought that AJ Styles would never be in WWE. For the latter part of the last decade, AJ Styles has been one of the top stars in WWE, and now, he is wishing the best for everyone in AEW and IMPACT, arguably the original house that AJ Styles built.
WWE
Fightful

Lance Archer: It's A Matter Of Time Before I'm Put In 'The' Position

Lance Archer is a 45-year-old veteran who has been part of WWE and IMPACT Wrestling before finding a home at AEW and NJPW. Archer has been put at the top of the card in AEW, challenging for the AEW World Championship on multile occasions. In NJPW, he's been a standout performer and is a former two-time IWGP United States Champion.
WWE
Fightful

Jade Cargill Is The First Black Woman On The Cover Of A Wrestling Video Game

Jade Cargill is making more history. Cargill took to social media to say that she's the first black woman to grace the cover of a wrestling video game. Cargill is one of six wrestlers to be on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever, which is AEW's first console game. She shares the cover with Britt Baker, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.
VIDEO GAMES
Fightful

Goldberg: If I Wanted To Hurt Anybody, It Would Have Been Chris Jericho, And I Never Hurt Him

Bret Hart has often criticized Goldberg for hurting everyone he stepped into the ring with, stemming from Goldberg delivering a kick that effectively ended Hart's career. Chris Jericho didn't work often with Goldberg, but the two had issues in WCW as Jericho angled with a match with Goldberg that never came to fruition. Despite their limited interactions, both in WCW and WWE, Goldberg never hurt Jericho.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Rampage On 8/12 Draws Highest Viewership Number Since April, Demo Rating Rises

Viewership numbers are in for the 8/12 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari, drew 528,000 viewers on August 12. This number is up from the 468,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership number the show has drawn since April 8.
WWE
Fightful

Damian Priest: The Judgment Day Wants To Face The Bloodline, We Need To Reach That Level

Damian Priest wants to see The Judgment Day face The Bloodline at some point. Priest is a founding member of the faction, which also includes Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. The stable has been wreaking havoc on WWE Raw in recent months while The Bloodline has been dominating both Raw and SmackDown. The latter stable features Roman Reigns and The Usos, a trio that collectively holds both world titles and both sets of tag team titles.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

