Podcast: The parents at the epicenter of a culture war

Last year, frustrations over COVID-related school closures slammed into the nation's culture war and tipped an election. It all started in Virginia's Loudoun County, whose schools became a lightning rod as they grappled with mask mandates, a bathroom policy for transgender students and efforts to fix systemic racial discrimination.

Today, we discuss how conservative parents in Virginia began a powerful nationwide movement and how Democrats are trying to win back this important voting bloc. We also explore how parents in Loudoun County really feel. Read the full transcript here .

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times White House reporter Courtney Subramanian

