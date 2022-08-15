ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Podcast: The parents at the epicenter of a culture war

Last year, frustrations over COVID-related school closures slammed into the nation's culture war and tipped an election. It all started in Virginia's Loudoun County, whose schools became a lightning rod as they grappled with mask mandates, a bathroom policy for transgender students and efforts to fix systemic racial discrimination.

Today, we discuss how conservative parents in Virginia began a powerful nationwide movement and how Democrats are trying to win back this important voting bloc. We also explore how parents in Loudoun County really feel. Read the full transcript here .

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guest: L.A. Times White House reporter Courtney Subramanian

More reading:

Focus on the economy, not ‘critical race theory’ or sex ed: Inside Democrats’ plan to win back parents

School boards become battle zones over COVID-19 rules, critical race theory, trans students

Opinion: Teachers have to put the welfare of transgender students before their own beliefs

