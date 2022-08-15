ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The CW to Get New Owner as Nexstar Acquires 75 Percent Stake in Network

By Rebecca Iannucci
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H2kcd_0hHczOke00

Confirming months of speculation about The CW ‘s future, local-TV giant Nexstar Media Group announced Monday that it will acquire a 75 percent ownership stake in the broadcast network.

The CW’s current co-owners, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global, will each retain a 12.5 percent minority stake, allowing both companies to continue producing original scripted content for The CW. Mark Pedowitz, who has served as the network’s chairman and CEO since 2011, will continue to fill that role and oversee day-to-day operations following the sale.

“Our acquisition of The CW is strategically and operationally compelling, as it will enable us to leverage our operational experience to improve the network’s performance through our management of this powerful national platform,” Nexstar CEO Perry Sook said in a statement. “We plan to apply the same strict financial standards to operating The CW as we apply to our other businesses.”

A press release announcing Nexstar’s acquisition of The CW contained no details about how the network’s existing programming will be affected. But recent uncertainty about The CW’s corporate future led to an unprecedented spike in series cancellations at the network earlier this year, with Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Charmed and Dynasty among the many axings in the spring.

UPDATE: Read new details about Nexstar’s plan to target older viewers, assess current CW fare in 2023 .

“Look, none of these were easy decisions,” Pedowitz told reporters in May . “We had long conversations with our studios and parent companies, and everyone recognized that this was a time of transition for The CW. So unfortunately, some difficult financial and strategic decisions needed to be made at every level.”

Nexstar is the largest local-television broadcasting company in the United States, with 37 CW and CW Plus affiliates among its properties. Its acquisition of The CW is expected to become official in the third fiscal quarter.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Nexstar's Plan for The CW Includes Targeting Older Viewers, Adding Low-Cost Unscripted Programming

The CW likely won’t be a hub for broadcast-TV’s teen dramas anymore, following its newly announced acquisition by Nexstar Media Group. During a conference call on Monday, Nexstar president and chief operating officer Tom Carter shared the company’s strategy for making The CW profitable in the years to come, which will include content that appeals to an older audience than The CW has previously targeted. “As many of you are aware, The CW is currently the lowest-rated broadcast network, which we believe largely reflects the fact that its programming is targeted for an 18-to-34 audience demographic, while the average age of the CW...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Big Brother Recap: Which Houseguest Was Shown the Back Door in Week 5?

Big Brother 24‘s Daniel might not know the exact name of the Leftovers alliance, but he has correctly identified all seven houseguests that are in it. And yet, that information has barely helped him as he’s tried to wrangle enough votes to stay this week — a strategy that, bafflingly, involved talking about The Leftovers directly to one of its members, Joseph. OK, then! Let’s break down the events of Thursday’s eviction episode: THE STRATEGY | Following the veto meeting, Daniel is confident — as he should be, admittedly — that he’s sussed out the seven members of the house’s main alliance, which he...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Might Good Witch Return? Hallmark Offers Updates on MIA Franchises

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media president/CEO Wonya Lucas and programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly know how much their viewers love and miss certain franchises. Yet when it comes to Good Witch (which ended over a year ago) and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, the execs are not ready to confirm any return timetables. Good Witch ended its run in July 2021, with a Season 7/series finale in which Cassie (played by Catherine Bell) saved the cousins’ imperiled magic, Stephanie and Adam decide to tie the knot (but Donovan and Abigail broke up) and Cassie’s brother Vincent returned to Middleton. Most...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

What Does the Sale of The CW to Nexstar Mean for Superman & Lois?

On Monday, news broke that Nexstar, the largest owner of local television stations in the U.S., will acquire a 75 percent stake in The CW after six months of negotiations. The deal, which will see current co-owners Paramount and Warner Bros. Discover maintain a 12.5 percent interest each, is expected to finalize in Q3 2022. As part of the announcement, it was noted that The CW will be profitable by 2025 with new programming strategies, though Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will continue to produce scripted originals for the network "primarily" for 2022-2023 — the upcoming television season.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Katims
Person
Matt Bennett
Person
Anne Heche
IGN

The CW Set to Be Acquired, WB Will Continue to Make Scripted Content

Popular TV network The CW will soon be under new ownership. According to Deadline, local TV giants Nexstar Media Group will acquire 75% of The CW, becoming the company’s largest shareholder. Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global will continue to own 12.5% each. “[The CW] has been home to...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The Roku Channel adds 14 linear channels, expanding its local news offering

According to TVREV, news is a top category that attracts viewers in the free ad-supporting streaming landscape. After experiencing slow growth in active accounts in the first and second quarters of 2022, Roku has been eager to prove its worth to investors and consumers. “We’re thrilled to further expand our...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nexstar to Acquire 75% Stake in the CW Network From Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery

Nexstar Media Group revealed Monday it is set acquire a 75% majority stake in the CW Network from Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery, more than six months after first beginning negotiations for the deal. Warner Bros. Discovery (formed through the recent merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery) and Paramount (rebranded from ViacomCBS earlier this year) have co-owned the network since early 2006, when the WB and UPN were merged after nearly a dozen years on the air into a single entity, so named for the “C” in CBS and “W” in Warner Bros. Both Paramount and WBD will each retain a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starman#The Cw#Television Broadcasting#Nexstar Media Group#Business Industry#Linus Business#Get New Owner#Nexstar Acquires#Network#Cw#Paramount Global
Us Weekly

Hallmark Channel and Great American Media’s Biggest Stars’ Current Status With Their Network

Feel-good films for all! After decades of being the ruler of holiday movies, Hallmark Channel found itself competing for Christmas viewership at the hands of Great American Media. When former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark Channel’s parent company) Bill Abbott acquired GAC Media, originally Great American Country, in June 2021, the landscape of […]
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans pitch WB a fourth option for what to do with ‘The Flash’ — cast Grant Gustin

In the wake of Ezra Miller being charged with a felony burglary earlier this week, only the latest in the actor’s recent troubles with the law, Warner Bros. has reportedly narrowed down its plans for what to do with the increasingly weighty albatross that is The Flash movie down to just three. Although DC fans have come up with a fourth option that they personally much prefer.
MOVIES
Popculture

Roku Cuts Massive Deal to Add Popular Movies to Its Library

Streaming service, Roku has just made a massive huge deal that will find the platform adding a number of popular movies to its catalog. Last week, Deadline reported Lionsgate and Roku struck an agreement for The Roku Channel as a way to acquire the film studio's new movies after they finish their run on Starz. The outlet also added that this is a "multi-year output arrangement" and "covers theatrical releases starting this year."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Verge

The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up

This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Disney+ With Ads Sets Launch Date, Price Hiked on Regular Tier — Hulu and Bundle Rates Also Increasing

Click here to read the full article. Disney on Wednesday revealed a launch date (and pricing) for Disney+’s new ad tier, along with price hikes for Hulu and the Disney Bundle. Disney+ Basic (ad tier) will launch Thursday, Dec. 8 in the U.S. for $7.99/month and feature about four minutes of ads per hour. The ad tier will feature all the same content that is currently available without ads — though select titles may continue to run without ads, no matter the tier. Upon the launch of the Basic tier, the ad-free version of Disney+ will be known as Disney+...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Dark Winds Names Hell on Wheels EP as New Season 2 Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. AMC is welcoming back a longtime collaborator to oversee Dark Winds Season 2. John Wirth — whose previous credits include Hell on Wheels and sister network SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard — will take over as showrunner on the acclaimed drama, succeeding Vince Calandra (Castle Rock) in the role. “We are thrilled to welcome John Wirth, someone we know well and have collaborated with so successfully on multiple shows – most notably Hell on Wheels – to the Dark Winds creative team,” AMC Studios president Dan McDermott said Wednesday. “This series quickly became one of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars to Air Without Commercials Upon Disney+ Launch

A longtime staple of Dancing With the Stars‘ live broadcasts will be missing when the show debuts on Disney+: the ad breaks. TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. The news comes one day after Disney+ announced the rollout of its tiered subscription prices; the streamer’s ad-supported tier, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, won’t launch until Thursday, Dec. 8, which is about two weeks after Dancing With the Stars‘ fall cycles typically end. As for whether the already-announced Season 32 of Dancing will also stream ad-free,...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Star Shares First Look at Season 19's Surgical Rookies

The Grey’s Anatomy newbies are all decked out in scrubs and ready to get to work in a photo shared by star James Pickens Jr. on Instagram. Pictured alongside the original cast member are a quintet of first-year surgical residents who are joining the long-running ABC drama next season. “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” Pickens Jr. wrote alongside the image. From left to right, there’s Niko Terho — who starred opposite Grey’s‘ Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry — as Lucas Adams, who is determined to prove...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Anne Heche, 53, Dies From Injuries Sustained in Car Accident

One week after being hospitalized for crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, actress Anne Heche has died, her reps confirm. She was 53 years old. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” Heche’s rep confirms in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy,” the statement continues. “Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.” Shortly after the Aug....
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms Which Three DC Projects Are Moving Forward at HBO Max

Since the news of Batgirl being canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery after its recent shakeup, fans have been unsure about which projects will be going ahead. While the future of DC Comics still appears to be up in the air at the studio, the newly formed company has confirmed three projects that will stay its course to appear on HBO Max. According to Deadline, DC series said to be “moving along” post-merger include the second season of Peacemaker starring John Cena, the Penguin spinoff featuring Colin Farrell and the new Greg Berlanti-led series Green Lantern Corps.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Walmart Plus subscribers are about to get a lot of streaming content for free

Walmart has looked at the field of streaming services and finally settled on Paramount Plus as a partner to bundle into its subscription service, Walmart Plus. The company is hoping all those plus signs will help it compete with Amazon, its biggest rival in the “ship everything under the sun directly to a customer’s home” department.
BUSINESS
TVLine

TVLine

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy