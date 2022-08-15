ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Families hoping for near-normal school year as classes begin throughout L.A. area

By Howard Blume
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOknE_0hHczGgq00
Liam Hutchison enters kindergarten at Vena Avenue Elementary in the Los Angeles Unified School District as the first day of classes in the new school year begins Monday. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

With a car full of students to drop off at school Monday morning — her high school daughter and three sons in elementary school — Lola Medina was feeling " a little overwhelmed" with the new back-to-school routine. But she was comforted by a sense that things seemed more organized after so much pandemic disruption.

She liked that her children would be getting lessons to develop their social skills. And it helped that she didn't have to buy any school supplies — the school gave them to students.

“I have a lot of hope,” she said as she dropped off her sons at Plummer Elementary School in North Hills. Balloon-festooned tables and fresh coffee greeted parents who were welcomed on campus — a markedly different scene from last year when they were generally restricted from campuses across the school system to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KG44_0hHczGgq00
Parents say goodbye and watch as their students enter Vena Avenue Elementary in the Los Angeles Unified School District on the first day of classes Monday. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

“We want to welcome all the parents back," said Principal Ibia Gomez. "We want them to feel that they’re part of the team.“

As the new school year began in Los Angeles and several other districts across California on Monday, the first bell rang in later start times in middle and high schools, districts stepped back from pandemic safety measures and many campuses had increased security in response to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Educators and families throughout the region expressed optimism for near-normal times even as they enter the third academic year amid a global pandemic. The work of academic recovery and efforts to provide mental health services are priorities — as schooling last year continued to be disrupted by COVID-19 related absences among students and staff.

L.A. Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho, who spent the morning visiting schools and classrooms and riding buses with students, promised a "year of acceleration."

The district has seen significant drops in reading and math performance on statewide standardized tests. It is also facing an attendance crisis — with nearly half of all students chronically absent last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ehnyo_0hHczGgq00
Los Angeles Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho, center, talks with fifth-grader Jenesis Demery, 10, at Vena Avenue Elementary on the first day of school for LAUSD on Monday. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

"I'm seeing nothing that would tell me that this is going to be nothing but a smooth opening of the school year," Carvalho said. "Now, what I do need is parents to get their kids to school... I cannot teach the kid who's not in school."

Redondo Beach schools Supt. Steven Keller urged patience and perspective.

"A little gratitude and kindness toward the custodians, office staff members, teachers, support staff members and administrators goes a long way," he said.

Later start time

A law that took effect July 1 made California the first state to require later start times — based on research suggesting that the adolescent brain needs to sleep in more to operate more effectively. As a result, middle school can begin no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Elementary school start times do not fall under the law.

Critics include coaches who worry about darkness encroaching on practices and competitions as days grow shorter. And some predict that students will simply stay up later, and arrive to school just as groggy as before.

Los Angeles brings its own wrinkle to the question. Traffic in L.A. is generally lighter during the summer and clogs considerably when the L.A. Unified School District returns to full operation. Many buses and parents will be on the road later. And the city's workforce may be hard-pressed to adjust their hours.

"How are working parents supposed to drop kids off at the school?" said Nelson Alarcon, who has an 11th-grader at Hamilton High on L.A.'s Westside. "Are they going to offer early school programs or opening school earlier?"

School districts have new state funds to provide up to nine daily hours of academic and enrichment services — during and outside of school hours — especially to students with high needs. School systems have struggled, however, to staff these full-day programs.

COVID-19 and monkeypox precautions

Weekly coronavirus testing has ended in L.A. Unified. Like most other school systems, L.A. officials have chosen to align with county health rules — and no longer are considering whether they want to exceed them.

L.A. officials announced that rapid-response antigen tests were available to all students and staff before Monday's start of school. District Medical Director Dr. Smita Malhotra encouraged everyone to test, but noted that baseline testing before the start of school was not required.

However, parents and staff are required to notify the school district of a positive test — which will result in an isolation period of at least five days. After that, a negative test and resolving symptoms can allow a person to return to campus. Continued masking is required of employees until at least 10 days after the positive test. Masking is recommended but not required for students after they are eligible to return.

After being significantly exposed to a person with COVID-19, students and employees must mask for 10 days but can come to school provided they have no symptoms. You are a "close contact" if you were less than six feet away from an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period. An infected person can spread the virus starting two days before having symptoms as well as two days before testing positive.

L.A. County health and district officials continue to strongly recommend that everyone wears masks indoors until community transmission recedes further.

Parents remain divided on whether COVID-safety measures go too far or not far enough.

But no one with symptoms of illness should go to school.

This admonition from the L.A. County Health Department also newly applies to students with rashes — amid concerns about monkeypox . Officials said the odds of children contracting monkeypox are exceedingly low — to the point that parents should not be concerned about transmission at school.

"There are many common rashes in children," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week. "And the risk of monkeypox in children is currently extremely low. However, parents should contact their child's pediatrician or medical provider if any new, unexplained rash appears."

She added: "The child should be kept at home and the rash is covered until the doctor is consulted. You should encourage children to avoid touching the rash as much as possible and help them practice good hand hygiene."

Post-Uvalde security

All L.A. school staff will have available an app that allows for fast reporting of a security issue. Also, every campus has had a safety review to make sure access is as restricted as possible — limiting entry to campuses and keeping doors locked, said L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho.

Security cameras had already been in place at many school buildings, but a post-Uvalde evaluation resulted in adding more cameras — where officials concluded they could be helpful.

The deployment of police remains controversial — with L.A. student activists and the teachers union leadership calling for the elimination of school police. A school board majority approved major cuts to the department in June 2000, but declined to make further reductions for this year.

Anti-police activists cite the ineffectiveness of officers during the mass shooting in May in Uvalde, where hundreds of law enforcement personnel waited in confusion outside the classroom occupied by the shooter and his victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0310Wf_0hHczGgq00
Isabella Sosa, left, 5, and her brother Daniel Sosa, 4, look around on the first day of school at Vena Avenue Elementary in Arleta on Monday. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Gil Gamez, the leader of the L.A. school police officers union, has insisted that school officers in California are trained more effectively — and under orders to put themselves in harm's way at the first sign of trouble to protect students.

Academic and mental health help

California school districts have extra funds to provide academic and mental heath support amid the pandemic but have had trouble filling staff vacancies.

The work at Maclay Middle School in Pacoima typifies the efforts many schools are undertaking to help students.

"We have after-school tutoring lined up," Assistant Principal Tatiana Duran said last week as the campus prepared for opening. "We have Saturday school lined up. Today we're meeting with a team of teachers [who are] going to help us with the intervention. We have all the assessments lined up so that we can look at that data early — the second week of school — to drive our academic plan."

Instructional specialist Norma Rodriguez has helped Maclay set up a new college and career elective class. That course, like many at the school, is supposed to incorporate social and emotional learning goals. All teachers at the campus have received special training in dealing with behavior issues as well as in reaching detached, disengaged students.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County

Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
spectrumnews1.com

Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling

LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

With Homeless Camping Allowed on Private Property, Santa Monica Has Become "Slum By the Sea"

If you shudder, as you pass the infamous, filthy, dangerous, druggie-filled "Boninville" camp under the freeway at Venice and Sepulveda, or the countless homeless vagrant encampments in Hollywood, or, indeed, that horrible homeless mess under the Pico/Centinela bridge as close as Santa Monica's eastern border with West Los Angeles, well, don't take comfort by telling yourself that that can't happen here in Santa Monica. Actually, it can, and IS already happening. And it all seems to be perfectly fine with our city leaders and police, as Santa Monica continues on its path to being The Slum By The Sea.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Normal School#School Systems#School Board#Plummer Elementary School
foxla.com

This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation

GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
GLENDALE, CA
Vivid Snacks

Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Crews battle brush fire that threatened structures in Azusa

Fire crews battled a brush fire that was threatening structures in Azusa Friday afternoon. The blaze was reported around 3:15 p.m. near the area of North San Gabriel Canyon and Old San Gabriel Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire had burned about 6 acres of medium to heavy brush, […]
AZUSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
400K+
Followers
68K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy