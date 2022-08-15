ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A big studio complex is planned for downtown L.A.'s Arts District

By Roger Vincent
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

With movie and television production surging, a warehouse property near the newly famous 6th Street bridge in downtown Los Angeles is set to be turned into an $800-million studio to serve the entertainment industry.

East End Studios will submit an application to the city Monday to build a studio on 15 acres at 6th and Alameda streets where streaming services and other entertainment creators could make TV shows and movies.

With 16 soundstages, East End Studios ' ADLA Campus would be one of the larger studio projects in the pipeline for Los Angeles County, where several developers are rushing to add new facilities to meet demand.

Existing soundstages in the county have been almost fully rented for years, which can make it hard for new productions to find places to work, said Paul Audley, president of FilmLA, the nonprofit that handles film permits in the region.

"We've seen streaming growing at an average rate of 35% a year," he said. "Even if that backs off, which some people are now predicting, we still don't have enough stage space to deal with that."

In addition to the soundstages, the ADLA Campus would include four office buildings with a combined total of nearly 300,000 square feet of offices and more than 100,000 square feet of production support space. All the facilities would be for rent, perhaps to a single tenant such as a large streaming service.

With as many as 1,000 people working there on a given day, the studio could inject some street life into a part of the Arts District that retains much of its historical use as an industrial center, said Shep Wainwright, managing partner of Los Angeles-based East End Studios. The ADLA Campus would replace a pair of produce distribution warehouses and surface parking.

The design calls for office buildings and landscaping to face the sidewalk, a more publicly open style than is found in many historic studios that are isolated from their surrounding neighborhoods.

Past studio construction often called for high concrete walls, creating "fortresses," Wainwright said, that revealed little to outsiders about what was going on inside.

"We're saying that we don't have to hide, it's OK to know this is a studio," he said. "We're trying to engage with the street in a way that's more pleasing to the neighborhood."

Plans call for a public open space on Mill Street, the eastern boundary of the studio. Getting into the studio would still require passing through security checks, but Wainwright hopes that people working there will find it appealing to walk outside and head to lunch at neighborhood restaurants.

The design by London-based architecture firm Grimshaw is intended to stack the elements commonly found in a suburban-style studio campus into an urban setting.

Grimshaw architect Andrew Byrne described the style as "campus on top," in which people could collaborate and move about on landscaped outdoor terraces above while vehicles move below between soundstages and production base camps where trucks, equipment and actors’ trailers are placed. Most of the parking would be underground.

The developers hope to secure city approval for the ADLA Campus within two years and complete it two years after that. It's the fifth and largest entertainment development for East End Studios, which has a project in New York and four others in the Los Angeles area, including Glendale.

One of them is near the ADLA Campus across the recently opened 6th Street Viaduct, a $588-million span connecting the Arts District to the historic Eastside and Whittier Boulevard. At Jesse Street and Mission Road, East End Studios plans to build a facility with five soundstages.

The studio projects are part of a wave of development that includes nearby downtown competitor 8th & Alameda Studios on the site of the current Los Angeles Times printing plant . That planned project would eventually have 17 soundstages on 26 acres.

FilmLA is tracking 14 new studio projects in Greater Los Angeles including new stages and other facilities at the Universal Studios lot and a $1.25-billion overhaul of the former CBS Television City.

Other substantial developments include the redevelopment of Warner Bros. Ranch in Burbank and a new seven-soundstage complex called Sunset Glenoaks Studios in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles.

If all of these projects are built, the count of certified stages in the region would increase by about 27%, FilmLA said, and the total square footage of stages would grow "by an unknown but considerable sum." Los Angeles County has 5.4 million square feet of certified stage space in 398 stages.

While Southern California has the largest inventory of production space in the world, competing cities and countries are adding large, technologically advanced facilities that L.A. needs to match, Audley said.

"Some of our stages are close to 100 years old," Audley said, "and their internal infrastructure needs improving."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space

It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vivid Snacks

Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
foxla.com

Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

After Years Away, a Legendary Hollywood Dive Bar Turns on the Neon Once More

A Hollywood legend is well on its way to revival, as the iconic Power House Bar at 1714 N. Highland is set to return with new ownership and a new direction next month. The neon-fueled hangout, known for years as a locals haunt just steps from the touristy sections of the neighborhood, will reopen in September thanks to Cedd Moses and the Pouring With Heart team, which collectively holds some of the most important nightlife properties in all of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Television City#Los Angeles Area#Downtown L A#Business Industry#Linus Business#Filmla#The Adla Campus
visitnewportbeach.com

6 Newport Beach Destinations That Give LA a Run for Its Money

There’s no denying the City of Angels has it all. Between its celebrity-endorsed restaurants, world-class shopping districts and snazzy hotels, LA truly is an icon. But when it comes to some friendly competition, the sunny city of Newport Beach is no slouch. We boast our own assortment of upscale hotels, shopping destinations and award-winning restaurants (including a Nobu location)! So if you love Los Angeles, you’re sure to fall head over heels for Newport Beach. With that said, we’ve rounded up six different places—from spas to staycation spots—that compare to your LA favorites.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
toddrickallen.com

Kalaveras Coming To MDR, And Just About Everywhere…

Cantina Urbana Kalaveras is sure having a moment. They recently opened their location in Santa Monica. Now a reader spotted a banner up on the old Jerry’s Deli in Marina del Rey that says they are taking over the long-troubled space at 13181 Mindanao. And that’s not the end of the story: They are planning a major expansion across SoCal. Besides their current eight outposts, their website lists no less than 13 new locations in the works including Burbank, North Hollywood, and Long Beach. Kalaveras offers an immersive El Dia de Los Muertos celebratory fast/casual concept with “Latin American culinary classics” and a focus on mixology. (Thanks Jennifer!)
MARINA DEL REY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
foxla.com

This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation

GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
GLENDALE, CA
Eater

One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon

A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits

Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6

Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
PASADENA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
398K+
Followers
67K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy