ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

East End: Gemelli Gelato in Hampton Bays

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHsvm_0hHcz9b000

Gemelli Gelato in Hampton Bays has a wild assortment of flavored cones and gelato.

Anthony DiPaola and Charlie Ferrante worked together in a gelato shop back in high school.

That lead to their current business partnership, where they still practice the lessons they learned about making the classic dessert the old-school way.

There's a subtle difference between gelato and the ice cream we're used to.

"Gelato is a more dense product which means it has a more whole mouth feel. There's no air pumped into it. It's made with whole milk, no eggs, no heavy cream, less butterfat. So it's actually more healthy for you," DiPaola says.

"Top flavors are chocolate elephant -- which is a peanut butter base with brownies and chocolate chips. We have cannoli cream this year, which is very popular," says Ferrante.

And they're also known for the things you can put your gelato in -- flavored cones -- including toasted coconut.

And beside what they serve, it's where they serve it that attracts a lot of customers. A beautiful lawn with Adirondack chairs and picnic tables.

Comments / 0

Related
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

(Above) Young angler, Bryce, with a 22 -inch weakfish from Southampton. Offshore scene is insane. Enormous yellowfin sharked by a giant hammerhead. Manta rays offshore and inshore. Hot fluke bite on the south shore. Big bass on the north shore, plus bluefish galore!. Big porgies and sea bass in Montauk.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampton Bays, NY
northforker.com

The Treatery opening Jamesport shop for cookies, gourmet grilled cheese and more

Christina Padrazo inside Stella, The Treatery dessert truck. (Credit: Lee Meyer) If you’ve been to a catered event on the North Fork the past few months, there’s a chance you’ve encountered “Stella.” The adorable 1964 Shasta trailer, brimming with confectionery delights, is the traveling arm of The Treatery, a catering business owned by Long Islander Christina Padrazo. The Treatery is known for its cookies, gelato, grilled cheeses, lobster rolls and hot chocolate.
JAMESPORT, NY
Robb Report

Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining

Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing

The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
ISLIP, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#East End#Chocolate Chips#Dessert#Food Drink#Gemelli Gelato
Herald Community Newspapers

There once was an author from East Meadow

Michael Croland loves limericks so much that in 2016 he proposed to his wife Tamara with one. Now, six years later, the East Meadow resident is publishing a book full of them. “There Once Was a Limerick Anthology” was published on Aug. 17 by Dover Publications of Garden City. The book is filled with 350 selected limericks, five- line rhyming poems with a bouncy rhythm.
EAST MEADOW, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Aldi supermarket planned for Rocky Point shopping center

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. Aldi, the German-owned discount supermarket, could be coming to Rocky Point very soon. Developers have pitched plans for the new grocery store to move into the...
ROCKY POINT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
suffolkcountynews.net

What’s that smell?

It can only be described as a raw sewage smell with a hint of sea. South Patchogue residents, especially those located near the Davis Park Ferry Terminal, are complaining, largely on social media, about the horrible smell filling the air on hot, dry days—which comprised most of the summer.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
DEEP RIVER, CT
islipbulletin.net

St. Mark’s to hold annual craft fair

On Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., shoppers will be able to find toys, holiday decorations, clothes, shoes, books, and other items at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Islip, ECW Craft Fair. It will be held in the church yard at 754 Montauk Highway. The decades-old ECW Craft Fair has become an annual tradition for shoppers throughout both Suffolk and Nassau counties, while Long Island vendors get to display and sell their wares.
ISLIP, NY
cottagesgardens.com

The Hamptons Hot-Spot You Need to Visit Before Summer is Out

The Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack has long been a summer staple in the Hamptons, and the yards received an upgrade this season thanks to Brown Jordan. The brands combined forces to create The Garden & The Hilltop at The Wine Stand—two refreshed, exclusive spaces where guests can sit back and enjoy music while sipping on their favorite varietal or even host a corporate event.
SAGAPONACK, NY
longisland.com

Overnight Closures on the Westbound Southern State Parkway in Nassau and Suffolk Counties

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that beginning Monday, August 22, the westbound Southern State Parkway will be closed to traffic between Exit 32 (State Route 110) and Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) in the Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay in Nassau County and the Town of Babylon, Suffolk County; on weeknights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
News 12

News 12

101K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy