East End: Gemelli Gelato in Hampton Bays

Gemelli Gelato in Hampton Bays has a wild assortment of flavored cones and gelato.

Anthony DiPaola and Charlie Ferrante worked together in a gelato shop back in high school.

That lead to their current business partnership, where they still practice the lessons they learned about making the classic dessert the old-school way.

There's a subtle difference between gelato and the ice cream we're used to.

"Gelato is a more dense product which means it has a more whole mouth feel. There's no air pumped into it. It's made with whole milk, no eggs, no heavy cream, less butterfat. So it's actually more healthy for you," DiPaola says.

"Top flavors are chocolate elephant -- which is a peanut butter base with brownies and chocolate chips. We have cannoli cream this year, which is very popular," says Ferrante.

And they're also known for the things you can put your gelato in -- flavored cones -- including toasted coconut.

And beside what they serve, it's where they serve it that attracts a lot of customers. A beautiful lawn with Adirondack chairs and picnic tables.