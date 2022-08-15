ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO renames two monkeypox variants to avoid geographic references

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJtgq_0hHcz2Pv00

( The Hill ) — The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Saturday that it renamed variants of the virus monkeypox as it looks to counter concerns about the original naming conventions.

“Newly identified viruses, related diseases & virus variants are given names to avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, & minimize the negative impact on trade, travel, tourism, or animal welfare,” the WHO said in its announcement .

The Congo Basin and West African variants were reclassified as Clade I and Clade II, the latter of which has two subclades. The new names go into effect immediately.

A global expert group decided on the new naming convention “as part of ongoing efforts to align the names of the monkeypox disease, virus, and variants—or clades—with current best practices.”

CDC loosens COVID-19 guidance, regardless of vaccination

The WHO is also workshopping new names for the monkeypox virus as a whole, including the disease it causes, after outcry over potential stigmatization. The WHO cautioned early in the COVID-19 pandemic against referring to the virus as the “China virus” or the “Wuhan virus” due to potential discrimination.

The name change for monkeypox could also correct assumptions about the origin of the virus, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported is unknown , despite monkeypox being discovered in 1958 in a group of monkeys kept for research.

In its best practices for infectious disease names, the WHO cautioned against using geographic locations, people’s names, animal species and other specific references.

The WHO said it’s holding “an open convention” to rename monkeypox.

“Anyone wishing to propose new names can do so,” the organization said on Twitter .

The CDC reported 11,177 monkeypox cases in the U.S. as of Aug. 12 as well as 31,799 global cases.

Cases have been cropping up predominantly among men who have sex with other men, but WHO officials have cautioned that the outbreak should not be expected to stay contained in that community. A number of U.S. monkeypox cases have been reported among children and women.

The WHO declared monkeypox a public health emergency in July, and the White House followed suit earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Russia’s attack on Odesa

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the shelling of Odesa and further concerns as to what Russia’s next move is. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Monkeypox Virus#Cdc#The Who#Diseases#General Health#West African
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: President Zelensky visits Ukrainian soldiers in the hospital

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including President Zelensky’s visit with Ukrainian soldiers and Ukraine’s progress with the help of long-range weapons. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

What to know about eating oysters safely after two reported deaths from shellfish

Two Florida-based people have reportedly died in the last month after consuming raw oysters caught in Louisiana.On Tuesday, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that an unidentified man in Fort Lauderdale caught a bacterial infection after eating an oyster at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse. The restaurant manager, Gary Oreal, told the outlet that the customer had the “one in a billion [oyster] that was bad” and acknowledged that people can be putting their health at “risk” when eating the shellfish.The customer, who reportedly worked at the restaurant decades ago, is the second person in Florida to die this month after...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy