Hollywood, FL

Audacy's 'Stars and Strings' with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Old Dominion and more

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

Stars and Strings is back and headed to South Florida with some of the biggest Country stars!

Join us Wednesday, November 2 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL for an unforgettable evening filled with music by some of your favorite stars including Jason Aldean , Kane Brown , Old Dominion , Randy Houser , Elle King and Dustin Lynch .

General ticket sales begin Friday, August 19th at 10am ET via Ticketmaster with Audacy pre-sales beginning Wednesday August 17 at 10AM ET and ending Thursday August 18 @ 11:59PM ET.

A portion of proceeds from Audacy’s Stars and Strings will support our I’m Listening initiative as a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project to support veterans' mental health. WWP's Project Odyssey helps veterans with adventure-based learning and skill building experiences to help manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and other combat stress.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression, anxiety, or simply feeling overwhelmed, know that you are not alone, help is available. Call, text, or chat 988 to connect with trained counselors from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network who will listen, understand, provide support, and connect callers to resources. Or in crisis, text TALK to 741-741. Or find a full list of resources here .

It's Stars and Strings happening Wednesday, November 2 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL. Visit audacy.com/starsandstrings for more information.

