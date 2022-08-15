EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police have made an arrest in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl last month that left her critically wounded. The girl was at a gathering on July 25 in the backyard of a residence in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue when a gunman fired shots at her and a group of juveniles from over a fence, police said.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO