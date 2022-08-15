ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

DMA’S share new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ and announce UK shows

DMA’S have shared their new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ and announced a trio of UK shows for October – you can listen to the track in the below video. After previewing its release last week, the Australian band have now returned with their first new material since 2021’s ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’ EP.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Lorde’s serene music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’

Lorde has returned with a serene new music video for her ‘Solar Power’ cut ‘Oceanic Feeling’, one year on from the album’s release. The singer made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories to announce the video, which was released earlier today (August 20). She said the clip — directed by herself and Joel Kefali — is the last video to come from ‘Solar Power’, following previously released clips for ‘Mood Ring’, ‘The Path’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and the record’s title track.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy