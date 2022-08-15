Read full article on original website
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde CISD announces termination hearing for Chief Arredondo
Uvalde, Texas - The Uvalde school board has now announced a termination hearing for district Police Chief Pete Arredondo. They will meet on August 24th, exactly three months after the tragedy. Monday night the school board selected the attorneys that will advise and assist them with Pete Arredondo's termination. Uvalde...
'GMA's John Quiñones talks Uvalde with Archbishop of San Antonio
The two talked about Uvalde's resilience.
KSAT 12
Millions donated after Uvalde shooting still haven’t reached victims and families
UVALDE — Alfred Garza III wakes up around 11 a.m. most days and downs a can of Monster Energy drink. After a shower, he heads to a popular eatery here, El Herradero de Jalisco, and orders a fajita chicken salad. Then, he makes his way to his father’s mechanic shop, where he hangs out until evening.
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
tpr.org
Uvalde school officials incorrectly said there were no limits to enrollment in its virtual academy
Last week the superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said any parent who wants to enroll their child in the district’s new virtual academy would be able to. But according to the Texas Education Agency, Uvalde CISD is still currently required to limit virtual instruction to 10%...
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde school board chooses attorneys for Police Chief Arredondo termination hearing
UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD is taking steps toward setting a day for school Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s termination hearing. At Monday night's school board meeting there was about an hour and a half of meetings behind closed doors. It resulted in the UCISD school board approving Walsh Gallegos attorneys to advise and assist the board with both Arredondo’s termination and a good cause case with district administration. No date was formally announced as to when the termination hearing could take place.
fox26houston.com
Uvalde school shooting victim honored with portrait by Austin artist
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin artist is leaving a mark on a hurting town. Almost three months since the Robb Elementary School shooting, a mural of the victims is being painted in Uvalde. "You literally feel like you can walk up to him and hug him," artist Ruben Esquivel said.
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde school officials to discuss firing Pete Arredondo on Aug. 24
Uvalde school officials could fire Pete Arredondo, the school district’s police chief, on Aug. 24, three months after he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at Robb Elementary, where a gunman killed two teachers and 19 children. School officials on Tuesday set a date for...
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde CISD held a board meeting to discuss possible termination of Chief Arredondo
UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD had a board meeting Monday where they were looking to take a step forward in the possible termination of District Police Chief Pete Arredondo. According to the district’s agenda, not only will they discuss the procedural rules and legal representation of Arredondo’s termination hearing, but many parents have been asking for a virtual school option for students.
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD board discusses details of district police chief’s termination hearing
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board unanimously approved procedural rules for district police chief Pete Arredondo’s termination hearing and the district’s legal representation in closed session Monday night. The board did not give a date for the hearing during the meeting. When the board reconvened...
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
KSAT 12
Devine man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting, killing 2 people
SAN ANTONIO – A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead and one wounded. Fernando Rojas, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting that killed two
SAN ANTONIO - A man from Devine will spend the next 50-years behind bars, for a double murder. 39-year-old Fernando Rojas pled guilty yesterday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors say Rojas shot Jonathan Fann and Sareena Bain with an AR-15, following an argument...
San Angelo LIVE!
Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Several Large Groups of Illegal Migrants Over the Weekend
DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector apprehended multiple large groups of migrants over the past weekend, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. The U.S. Border Patrol categorizes groups of 100 or more as “large groups.” Del Rio Sector accounts for...
'I want my daughter': Mother searching for missing daughter out of Lakehills
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — The Bandera County Sherriff's Office continues their search for 25-year-old Jordan Tompkins. She went missing on the evening of April 22. Her mother, Kristy Tompkins, said she was last seen walking along Park Road 37 in Lakehills, TX. Kristy said Jordan loved to hang out...
KSAT 12
Man trapped inside train more than 12 hours had snuck aboard in Eagle Pass, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
devinenews.com
Experts coming to survey “likely” tornado damage in Moore, Frio￼
After many months of severe drought, the skies opened up and rain came pouring down this Monday, August 15. Unfortunately, it brought winds and rotation with it, causing damage to a couple of homes in Moore. NWS experts will be out to look at some of the worst damages on Wednesday, and said it was “likely” a tornado, though unconfirmed at this point.
