Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Michigan football game for 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Previously: Ohio State, Penn State. In Jim Harbaugh’s 7th season, Michigan finally reached the mountaintop....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

The 5 most important games for Michigan football in 2022

Kickoff of the 2022 Michigan Wolverines football season is coming up on Sept. 3 against Colorado State. That game will jumpstart a season where expectations come in high for the Wolverines, who ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll on Monday. To maintain that top-10 status, Michigan will have to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: New commit recruiting five-star QB teammate to Michigan

The season is quickly approaching and while the staff is mostly focused on preparing the team for their first game, there is still some action happening on the recruiting trail, including with one of the Wolverines’ newest commitments. 2024 five-star QB reacts to teammate committing to Michigan. On Saturday,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Predicting Michigan's 2022 WR depth chart

With talent, speed and depth unmatched in the Jim Harbaugh era, the Michigan Wolverines wideouts are poised to vault the Wolverines into another campaign of explosivity on the offensive side of the ball. Seemingly, the only challenge facing the offensive staff is finding the right personnel combinations to utilize the abilities of each player in what could arguably be its deepest position group anywhere on the field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

3 reasons Michigan Basketball will get back to Sweet 16

Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, here’s why Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard will have his team back in the Sweet 16. The Michigan basketball team has made the Sweet Sixteen or higher in the March Madness tournament every year since 2017. Current head coach Juwan Howard has made the Elite Eight and the Sweet Sixteen in his two trips to the big dance. Where is he going to lead Michigan basketball this year?
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News

It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Jimmy Rolder's path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Jimmy Rolder comes to Ann Arbor from Orland Park, Illinois, where he played football at Marist High School. Marist had a good amount of success while Rolder played there as a linebacker, making the Class 8A state semifinals when he was a senior. The senior year statistics for Rolder were quite impressive, as he racked up 115 tackles, 13 for loss, four sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.
ANN ARBOR, MI
kisswtlz.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Race for Governor of Michigan (results)

(August 10 – 17, 2022) The primary season is behind us and it’s on to the general election in November. Michigan voters will face a number of statewide candidates and issues as well as local candidates and issues. At the top of the ballot, the choice for governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
DETROIT, MI

