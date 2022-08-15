Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Cooler Weather Arrives
A break from intense heat is expected Wednesday as the chance of scattered showers returns to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The front is located south of the area early Wednesday morning, but additional scattered showers and storms will remain possible for the next few hours. The severe weather threats should remain low but there may be one or two cells producing small hail and gusty winds this morning. Temps will start this morning in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s across northern OK today with highs in the mid to upper 80s across southeastern sections. Northeast winds will remain from 10 to 20 mph for most of the day. Additional scattered storms will be located across southeastern OK and north TX this afternoon and early Thursday.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
Prison Escape In Arkansas Sparks Fears In Crescent
A prison escape nearly 500 miles away in Arkansas has incited panic in a school district in Oklahoma. Crescent Public Schools sent parents an alert Wednesday, warning them of a convicted rapist who could be headed to their town because of his ties to the community. Samuel Hartman’s wife and...
news9.com
Oklahoma Announces Aerospace Partnership With Arkansas
Governor Kevin Stitt and the governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, announced a new partnership to grow the advanced mobility industry in both states. The goal is to put Oklahoma and Arkansas on the map as a hub for developing new technologies in the field of transportation by attracting new companies, create new research, and supporting local advanced mobility companies already operating across both states.
news9.com
Amazing Oklahomans: Madill Elementary School
Our Amazing Oklahoman isn't a person but rather Madill Elementary School!. The school is promoting their students to love reading. Over the summer they purchased a book vending machine. Now, every time a student has a birthday they get a special token that allows them to pick a book from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Governor Stitt Announces Pay Raise For Troopers, New Program To Recruit More To OHP
Oklahoma Highway Troopers started their Tuesday with some good news. There's a new recruitment push, but that's not all. Governor Stitt signed a pay raise into law and announced a new partnership to get more troopers on Oklahoma roads. Troopers will see bigger checks for the first time in approximately...
news9.com
OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps Again Offers Free Learning For Students
Oklahoma families can now register their seventh, eighth or ninth grade students for free tutoring, which could save them thousands of dollars. The state department of education's Math Tutoring Corps is providing the free service. The pandemic caused a lot of setbacks in learning. Anthony Purcell with Math Tutoring Corps...
Comments / 0