Read full article on original website
Related
By the numbers, Party in the Park another success for GB
The city of Great Bend turned out once again for the 10th annual Party in the Park Saturday. Community Coordinator Christina Hayes provided the Great Bend City Council with some of the figures from the many events at Veterans Park. She also thanked the council for another year of support.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour & ribbon cutting (8/18)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Central Plains Computer Service. 608 S. Patton Rd. Central Plains Computer Service has been a provider of...
adastraradio.com
150th Celebration Taking Place Thursday on Main Street
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event on Aug. 18.
Great Bend to offer city-wide cleanup to dump trash for free
A city-wide cleanup in Great Bend has been scheduled for Sept. 24 - Oct. 2 where citizens will be able to dump a variety of items for free. Separate dumpsters for mattresses, metals, tires and trash will be set up at Sunflower Diversified Services' parking lot at 5605 10th Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, Schlessiger plan to continue Pawnee Rock improvement
Jon Prescott may have lost the recent primary election bid to retain his spot as the District 4 Barton County Commissioner, but his work is not quite done. Revitalizing Pawnee Rock is a project Prescott adopted. He said Tricia Schlessiger, who won the primary race earlier this month, is ready to carry on with that work.
BOOR: Little barley
In times of excessive heat and drought, lawns can become thin and let weeds flourish. To control these weeds, identification of the plant and timing of the herbicide are imperative. One such weed that I have been getting calls about is Little Barley. Below is a little bit about this weed and how to control it.
150th block party coming up Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is looking forward to the Third Thursday sesquicentennial celebration events coming up this week. "We are asking that no one park on Main Street starting at 2 p.m.," said Rebekah Starkey Keasling with the city. "That's when they are going to start notifying. They will actually start closing down the street at 4 p.m."
Great Bend hospital setting up bereavement camp for children
Memories Matter Bereavement Camp is a one-day camp experience for kids ages 5-12 who have experienced the death of a parent, grandparent, sibling or other loved one. Each child will have experiences that help children understand grieving is necessary for healing. Created and directed by hospice grief counselors, the camp...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barton Theatre holding auditions for fall production 'The Thin Place'
The Barton Community College Theatre Department will hold auditions for its fall production of the bone-chilling thriller “The Thin Place,” by Lucas Hnath August 24-26 from 5-9 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. All roles and technical positions will be cast. Those auditioning must contact Director of Theatrical...
KWEC inviting kids to get WILD for treasure hunt at Bottoms
The saying "For the birds" originated as military slang during WWII. It's a little fitting, then, that Cheyenne Bottoms, not particularly busy with birds now, will take on a slightly different role on Aug. 27. Given the dry conditions at the Bottoms, the next WILD Club activity will be a treasure hunt in search of old WWII shells.
19th & Harrison in Great Bend to become 4-way stop
The start of the school year is bringing a new look to a busy intersection near the Great Bend Middle School. Along with the reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection to improve safety, the intersection will soon become a four-way stop. Through a Community Development Block Grant...
🎧Regulation amendment needed for Great Bend dog boarding business
A pet boarding facility within a residential area of Great Bend will have their case to keep their operation open sent before the Great Bend Planning Commission. After receiving a complaint, the City of Great Bend was notified a multiple animal permit cannot be renewed this year for Miss Jenny’s Pet Palace at 5908 Broadway Avenue. The governing body voted 6-1 to initiate an amendment process to the zoning regulations and present the amendment to the Planning Commission before the city council has the final say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents of McPherson home displaced after fire
The McPherson Fire Department says a fire damaged a home on Tuesday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of 14th Ave.
New activities director ready for first season at GBHS
Another fall prep sports season is in full swing around the state of Kansas as Monday marks the first day of practice. Along with the many new athletes competing this year, Great Bend Activities Director Matt Westerhaus is excited about his new start. Westerhaus officially began his duties at GBHS on Aug. 1.
Pratt Tribune
Abbott, his ‘67 Ford F100, and friends make the most of summer car shows in Kansas
Al Abbott won the Best of Ford Truck trophy at the 2022 City of Pratt Fire Department Car Show and Swap Meet on Saturday at Sixth Street Park in Pratt, a fun accomplishment to be sure, but that’s not what puts the smile on his face. Abbott, a retired Pratt businessman, is all smiles because he enjoys attending car shows on the weekends. He enjoys sitting under his shade canopy with good friends old and new, and trading car stories. Or in his case, special truck stories, because his go-to vehicle is his light-turquoiseblue ‘67 F100 pickup. It has been since his ride since 1979.
greatbendpost.com
TRADING POST LISTINGS FOR WEDNESDAY (8/17/22
TRADING POST CLASSIFIED: SOUTHARD CORPORATION LOOKING FOR AFTER OURS CLEANING PERSON OR COMPANY, 5 NIGHTS A WEEK. INQUIRE AT SOUTHARD CORPORATION 1222 10TH STREET, GREAT BEND. REFERENCES REQUIRED. 1. LOOKING FOR OLD RIDING AND PUSH MOWERS IF ANYONE IS GIVING THEM AWAY/A SELECTION OF BICYCLES STARTING AT $10.00/DIFFERENT SIZE LAWN...
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Aug. 17, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
🎤Pages in Time show with Bob Suelter
Hear this week's Pages in Time show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and former Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter that aired Aug. 15, 2022. Suelter will revisit the city's historic past. Pages in Time program airs every Monday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM. with either...
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (8/15)
The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. CVB /...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0