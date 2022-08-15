ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Expectations elevated for Mooresville Blue Devils

MOORESVILLE—The lead up to the 2022 season has been a new experience for Joe Nixon and the rest of his staff at Mooresville. Not because it was abnormal or anything—rather, because it was normal. Since Nixon took over the Blue Devil football program in the summer of 2020, he had yet to get a full and normal offseason with his team.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Lake Norman Wildcats look to be ‘more dynamic’

Over the last four seasons, the Lake Norman football program has developed a strong identity focused on controlling the entire game to the best of its ability by running the ball, playing great defense, and being unpredictable on special teams. Two of those phases should remain largely the same in...
NORMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

North Iredell Raiders set their sights high again

A year ago, North Iredell won 26 of 28 games, shared the Western Foothills Athletic Conference regular-season championship, captured the WFAC tournament title, claimed the 3A West region crown, and advanced to the 3A state championship match in Raleigh. What will the Raiders do for an encore in 2022?. We’re...
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: Wildcats open season with five-set win over Hickory

HICKORY—Lake Norman rallied from a two-sets-to-none deficit to win Monday’s season opener against Hickory in five sets. The Red Tornadoes took sets one and two by a pair of 25-20 scores. The Wildcats answered in resilient fashion, taking the last three sets 25-23, 25-15, 15-9. No individual stats...
HICKORY, NC
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Stanly News & Press

2022 STANLY FOOTBALL: Albemarle Bulldogs

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted high school football in many ways the past two seasons for many programs, including the Albemarle Bulldogs. After playing just three games in the spring of 2020, Albemarle missed one game last season, a non-conference matchup with Central Davidson, while players missed time. Head coach Richard Davis missed three games with COVID, with assistant coach Derek Turner filling in.
ALBEMARLE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

From fierce competitor to caring gentleman, Colvard a class act

The phrase that comes to mind in summing up the life of the late Johnny Colvard is “fierce competitor.”. In every field of endeavor, from Golden Gloves boxing in the early 1960s to dance instructor and disc jockey during his retirement years, Colvard gave his all. “Whether it was...
LINCOLNTON, NC
accesswdun.com

Sammy Smith powers to SSS victory at North Wilkesboro

There was no slowing down Sammy Smith on Saturday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Smith took the lead early on from Stephen Nasse, and went on to lead all 75 laps en route to the Southern Super Series victory at the historic North Carolina raceway. The win came in the...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change

CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
CORNELIUS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC

