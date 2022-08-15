Read full article on original website
Expectations elevated for Mooresville Blue Devils
MOORESVILLE—The lead up to the 2022 season has been a new experience for Joe Nixon and the rest of his staff at Mooresville. Not because it was abnormal or anything—rather, because it was normal. Since Nixon took over the Blue Devil football program in the summer of 2020, he had yet to get a full and normal offseason with his team.
Lake Norman Wildcats look to be ‘more dynamic’
Over the last four seasons, the Lake Norman football program has developed a strong identity focused on controlling the entire game to the best of its ability by running the ball, playing great defense, and being unpredictable on special teams. Two of those phases should remain largely the same in...
North Iredell Raiders set their sights high again
A year ago, North Iredell won 26 of 28 games, shared the Western Foothills Athletic Conference regular-season championship, captured the WFAC tournament title, claimed the 3A West region crown, and advanced to the 3A state championship match in Raleigh. What will the Raiders do for an encore in 2022?. We’re...
ROUNDUP: Wildcats open season with five-set win over Hickory
HICKORY—Lake Norman rallied from a two-sets-to-none deficit to win Monday’s season opener against Hickory in five sets. The Red Tornadoes took sets one and two by a pair of 25-20 scores. The Wildcats answered in resilient fashion, taking the last three sets 25-23, 25-15, 15-9. No individual stats...
