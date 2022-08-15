Florida football's Top 100 players to watch: Nos. 80-61

100 Florida high school football players to watch this fall: Nos. 80-61

When talking about high school football in the state of Florida, athleticism along with top end speed is the thing that stands out the most here. With so many players to choose from all over the state, there are dozens of players not listed in the 100 and could have made the list - after you see the 100, let us know which other players would’ve made your list.

80 - DL Armando Blount , sophomore, Dillard

As a freshman, Blount was a force and notched 13 sacks. Scary he has three more seasons at Dillard.

79 - WR Bryson Rodgers , senior, Wiregrass Ranch

Rodgers was a scoring machine for the Bulls in 2021 and will need to have a bigger role in Wiregrass Ranch’s offense this fall.

James is a newly committed Florida Gator. Photo courtesy of Kamran James

78 -DL Kamran James , senior, Olympia

The newly committed to University of Florida defensive lineman is a menace in the trenches after recording 13 sacks last season.

77 - WR Camden Frier , senior, Columbia

The Florida State commit recorded over 600 yards while at Suwannee. Now at Columbia, could put up numbers closer to 1,000 yards this fall.

76 - S Jordan Castell , senior, West Orange

Another Florida commit here on the list, Castell is one of the top safeties in the Orlando region.

75 - OL Jonathan Daniels , junior Pine Forest

At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Daniels is tops amongst offensive linemen in the panhandle.

74 - RB Davion Gause , junior, Chaminade-Madonna

For the Class 3A state champion Lions, Gause had himself a season. Gause rushed for 1,844 yards and scored 17 touchdowns as a freshman. Whoa.

73 - LB Lewis Carter , senior, Tampa Catholic

The Oklahoma commit is a hard hitting linebacker that packs a punch. Carter racked up 66 tackles in his junior season.

72 - CB Ja’Keem Jackson , senior, Kissimmee Osceola

Jackson was a lock-down at corner for the Kowboys, notching the picks last season.

Washington is primed for a strong 2022 campaign. Photo courtesy of Miami Hurricanes Fan Nation

71 - ATH Robby Washington , senior, Miami Palmetto

A Miami commitment, Washington is a strong wide receiver that is hard to tackle in open space.

70 - RB Isaac Brown , junior, Homestead

To say Brown, a Louisville commit, was explosive when he got touches might be saying too little. As a sophomore, he had just 45 carries for 708 yards, which amounts to 15.7 yards a carry.

69 - CB Daniel Harris, senior , Gulliver Prep

The Georgia commitment made his mark last year and made 37 tackles, though only one pick, not a lot of teams want to challenge Harris.

68 - S Brayshon Williams , junior, Lakeland

A Lake Gibson transfer over the off-season, Williams will make an immediate impact in the Lakeland secondary along with Cormani McClain.

67 - DL Will Norman , senior, IMG Academy

This part of the list is littered with Gator commitments and Norman is another. He’s listed as defensive end, but at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds will likely play interior on the next level.

66 - ATH Robert Stafford , senior, Eau Gallie

The Commodores had a tough 3-7 season last year, but Stafford was a bright spot for the team with 605 yards receiving and 19 tackles on defense.

65 - RB Treyaun Webb , senior, Trinity Christian

Webb was opposite pack of the double punch in the backfield to Darnell Rogers., rushing for 1,192 yards in 2021

64 - S Fred Gaskin III , junior, Ocala Vanguard

When it comes to top players in Marion County, Gaskin is right there with anyone. He is a top flight safety out Ocala and also plays some offense for the Knights.

63 - S Tavoy Feagin , junior, Carrollwood Day

The rangy safety had a solid sophomore season and great off-season. Patriots have a lot of talent on defense and Feagin will lead a strong secondary.

62 - S King Mack , senior, St. Thomas Aquinas

A 54-tackle, four interception season for Mack has the Penn State commit ready for a strong finale with the Raiders.

Wilson III will be one of the top receiving threats in the Tampa Bay Area. Photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated

61 - ATH Eugene Wilson III , senior, Gaither

Wilson had a nice season last year for the Cowboys. Now a Florida commitment, he has built a great connection with new starting quarterback Jayce Nixon.

