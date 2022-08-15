Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss This 10-Course Tasting Menu at a Brooklyn Drive-In
If the idea of taking a golf cart around a Brooklyn drive-in to sample the wares of 10 of the hottest restaurants in New York sounds at all appealing to you, it’s probably best to head here immediately as tickets for the Resy Drive-Thru New York went on sale to American Express Gold Card Members on Monday and previous iterations of the event in Miami and Los Angeles sold out in minutes.
5 Things To Do With Your Family in NYC
Family vacations are one of life’s greatest pleasures. They bring us together and give us an opportunity to spend quality time with our loved ones. However, traveling with children can be challenging. There are so many places to visit, so much to see, and so many things to do.
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Opens Massive New Marketplace in New York City — Take a Look Inside
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is ready for you to experience his brand-new culinary hot spot in New York City — and it may take you an entire day to see it all. In partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation, the famed chef has finally opened the doors to the Tin Building, a project almost ten years in the making that will serve hungry patrons essentially anything they'd like.
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
Fancy Midtown Office Tower Swaps in Jean-Georges Restaurant After Booting Daniel Humm Over Vegan Focus
Hot off the heels of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s long-in-the-works Tin Building resurrection, the New York Post reports that the renowned chef and restaurateur will be taking over the sprawling, bi-level restaurant at the base of the new Midtown office tower at 425 Park Avenue, between East 55th and 56th streets. The space was originally supposed to be helmed by Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm, but the real estate company behind the tower broke ties with Humm after the chef said he’d only build a vegan restaurant. Vongerichten’s restaurant at 425 Park Avenue — with soaring, 25-foot-high ceilings and a 1,000-square-foot show kitchen — is slated to open sometime in late 2023.
NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
White Castle Expands in New York City with New Restaurant on Coney Island
Coney Island Castle opened Aug. 14 and is White Castle’s first beachfront location in New York City. COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, a family-owned business for 101 years, is making sure New Yorkers get another opportunity to enjoy that one-of-a-kind slider experience. The beloved fast-food hamburger chain, known as the home of The Original Slider®, opened a brand-new Castle on historic Coney Island yesterday.
It’s Become ‘Virtually Impossible’ to Find Street Parking in New York City
A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. As car ownership in New York City surges, parking spaces dwindle. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Now more than ever, New York City car owners watching “Seinfeld” on Netflix […]...
Weddings Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass
On a scorching Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn, a black SUV parks on the Instagram-famous intersection of Washington Street, between Front and Water. A bride, groom, two bridesmaids, and a photographer hop out of the car. They pose in front of the oft-photographed vista: the Brooklyn Bridge bisecting the crystal blue sky, two perpendicular rows of old New York buildings below.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
5 weekend getaways from New York City
Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
New York-New York Hotel & Casino Launches $63 Million Guest Room Remodel Reflecting Modern Design and Flair
New York-New York launched a $63 million room remodel project this week of its 1,830 rooms and 155 of its suites. When completed in the summer of 2023, the accommodations will feature vibrant new designs and upgraded in-room amenities that will appeal to travelers from around the world. Crafted by...
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
I've traveled and worked remotely in 50 U.S. cities: Here are the top 4—and they aren't New York or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
Meet Celebrity Chef Otis Weary Jr. from OWN’s “Put a Ring on It”
ATLANTA – Otis Weary Jr. appeared on season 3 of OWN’s “Put a Ring on It”. He & his fiancé Charlana Brown welcomed their new baby boy the end of June. After coming off the show he is now adjusting to being a new Father and balancing family life and his company Velvet Hospitality Group, LLC.
Dolls Kill NYC Grand Opening
Your Invited to the #DollsKillNYC GRAND OPENING. Dolls Kill is a global online fashion brand. The company was named the “Fastest Growing Retailer” in 2014 by Inc. magazine, which also included Dolls Kill as one of the “top companies in San Francisco”. Limited Editions, Ur Fave Brands,...
Famed NYC Hotel Being Turned Into Migrant Hotel
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A luxury hotel — The Row — in Times Square will reportedly become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families bused from Texas — this according to a report from The New York Post. The families were again bused in...
