ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Comments / 1

Related
advantagenews.com

Former mayor of Glen Carbon dies

A longtime mayor of Glen Carbon has died. Ronald Foster (Senior) was 86. Foster served as mayor from 19-81 until 2001. Current Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus says Foster’s ability to forecast the future needs of the village was outstanding. In his honor, village hall will have bunting displayed.
GLEN CARBON, IL
advantagenews.com

Riverbend mayor, state senator thankful for $3M state grant

More reaction today to the big announcement that AltonWorks is turning the old Wedge Bank building into a business incubator for the region. The state of Illinois is granting $3 million to the project from its Rebuild Illinois Main Street and Downtown Capital Program. Alton Mayor David Goins and State...
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Madison County, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Madison County, IL
Government
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
advantagenews.com

Out-of-stater sentenced for Metro-East bank & ID fraud

A second member of a so-called “Felony Lane Gang” that took part in a 2021 bank fraud scam in the region is headed to federal prison for 34 months. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Mary Thornhill of Knoxville, Tennessee appeared before a judge Wednesday in East Saint Louis. Thornhill must...
KNOXVILLE, TN
edglentoday.com

Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River

EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
GLEN CARBON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Politics Local#Election Local
KSDK

St. Louis FBI office is hiring

ST. LOUIS — An opportunity we only hear about a few times a year: The FBI is hiring. And there's an effort to recruit diverse candidates. According to Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division, “the FBI needs a cadre of special agents who represent diverse cultures, perspectives, and professional backgrounds. Special agents bring their skills, compassion, and integrity to stay ahead of threats, uphold the law, defend civil rights, and protect innocent people."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
VALLEY PARK, MO
advantagenews.com

New criminal justice and workforce hub announced in Belleville

The former site of Lindenwood University’s Belleville campus is being turned into the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development campus. It’s a partnership between Southern Illinois University, Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, and the city of Belleville. Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the site earlier this week...
BELLEVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton holds successful Back to School event

The recent village of East Alton back-to-school event at the Keasler Recreation Complex drew record crowds this year. Mayor Darren Carlton said the first event drew just more than 100 people but this year it made an even bigger impact:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Carlton said...
EAST ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River reaches deal with fire fighters

Wood River firefighters will get a 3.5 percent wage increase in a new deal with the city council. Mayor Tom Stalcup said the agreement will last through the duration of the current contract. Your browser does not support the audio element. The mayor said there is a similar agreement pending...
WOOD RIVER, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Receives State Grant For Plaza

The City of Greenville has been successful in receiving another state grant. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that $106 million of grants had been awarded throughout Illinois. Greenville receives $1.9 million for a new downtown public plaza and visitor center. The grant is through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main...
GREENVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy