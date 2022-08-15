Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Former mayor of Glen Carbon dies
A longtime mayor of Glen Carbon has died. Ronald Foster (Senior) was 86. Foster served as mayor from 19-81 until 2001. Current Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus says Foster’s ability to forecast the future needs of the village was outstanding. In his honor, village hall will have bunting displayed.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
advantagenews.com
Riverbend mayor, state senator thankful for $3M state grant
More reaction today to the big announcement that AltonWorks is turning the old Wedge Bank building into a business incubator for the region. The state of Illinois is granting $3 million to the project from its Rebuild Illinois Main Street and Downtown Capital Program. Alton Mayor David Goins and State...
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Out-of-stater sentenced for Metro-East bank & ID fraud
A second member of a so-called “Felony Lane Gang” that took part in a 2021 bank fraud scam in the region is headed to federal prison for 34 months. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Mary Thornhill of Knoxville, Tennessee appeared before a judge Wednesday in East Saint Louis. Thornhill must...
edglentoday.com
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River
EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
Mayor of Belleville vows to keep pot dispensaries away from schools and Main Street
So far, Belleville has approved plans for two dispensaries–both on the outskirts of town. The mayor says she doesn’t ever want a marijuana store setting up shop in Downtown Belleville, because it’s a family area near schools and churches.
Two elderly women accused of embezzling more than $500,000 from the city
The two elderly women were roommates and worked for the city clerk’s office. They forged the Mayor’s and Treasurer’s signatures on checks and pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSDK
St. Louis FBI office is hiring
ST. LOUIS — An opportunity we only hear about a few times a year: The FBI is hiring. And there's an effort to recruit diverse candidates. According to Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division, “the FBI needs a cadre of special agents who represent diverse cultures, perspectives, and professional backgrounds. Special agents bring their skills, compassion, and integrity to stay ahead of threats, uphold the law, defend civil rights, and protect innocent people."
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
advantagenews.com
New criminal justice and workforce hub announced in Belleville
The former site of Lindenwood University’s Belleville campus is being turned into the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development campus. It’s a partnership between Southern Illinois University, Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, and the city of Belleville. Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the site earlier this week...
advantagenews.com
East Alton holds successful Back to School event
The recent village of East Alton back-to-school event at the Keasler Recreation Complex drew record crowds this year. Mayor Darren Carlton said the first event drew just more than 100 people but this year it made an even bigger impact:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Carlton said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
advantagenews.com
Wood River reaches deal with fire fighters
Wood River firefighters will get a 3.5 percent wage increase in a new deal with the city council. Mayor Tom Stalcup said the agreement will last through the duration of the current contract. Your browser does not support the audio element. The mayor said there is a similar agreement pending...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in the death of a Cahokia Heights woman in April. Cedric D. Allen, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Camesha McCline, Illinois State Police announced Friday. On April 20, East St. Louis and...
Back to school: Silent alarms, new security cameras installed in Alton schools
ALTON, Ill. — Students at all Alton district schools are coming back to class for in-person learning this week and there's a new set of rules in place to keep students safe. This year, all students Pre-K to 12th grade will have the option to take weekly COVID tests.
First day of school in Belleville School district
Thousands more kids go back to school Thursday, August 18 in the metro-east.
wgel.com
Greenville Receives State Grant For Plaza
The City of Greenville has been successful in receiving another state grant. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that $106 million of grants had been awarded throughout Illinois. Greenville receives $1.9 million for a new downtown public plaza and visitor center. The grant is through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main...
belleville.net
Applications Are Being Accepted for Several Positions Within the City
Applications are being accepted for a Full-time Fire Chief and several Seasonal Park Maintenance Positions. View detailed job descriptions for these positions and apply online via the link below.
JOBS・
Comments / 1