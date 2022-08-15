Read full article on original website
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest conservative justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience...
Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling
Doctors in several states told ABC News they are worried for their patients' care.
Kamala Harris says women should be 'trusted' to decide if they want an abortion and slams Supreme Court for 'taking a constitutional right away' in remarks on the Roe overturn affect on colleges
Kamala Harris convened university presidents on Monday to discuss reproductive health with the overturn of Roe v. Wade coupled with heightened instances of sexual assault on college campuses. 'We must trust the women of America to make those intimate decisions for themselves,' the vice president said during a round table...
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
CNET
Over 100 Companies Have Responded to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. As the nation continues to grapple with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 case that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion in the US, over 100 companies have responded to the ruling by showing their support for reproductive rights.
LAW・
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
“Everyone's saying no”: Trump hires Florida insurance lawyer as top attorneys refuse to work for him
Former President Donald Trump and his team have spent days since the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago trying to assemble a "team of respected lawyers" but keep getting rejected, according to The Washington Post. "Everyone is saying no," a prominent Republican lawyer told the outlet. Trump is scrambling to find an...
Slate
The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape
The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds
In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Nebraska abortion case reveals ‘nothing is beyond’ Big Tech, law enforcement’s grasp
Teenager Celeste Burgess couldn’t wait to “get the ‘thing’ out of her body”, law enforcement in Nebraska allege.In a private exchange with her mother Jessica Burgess over Facebook Messenger in April, the then-17-year-old said she would “finally be able to wear jeans” after ending the pregnancy, according to a police affidavit.The messages, subpoenaed by Nebraska investigators from Facebook’s parent company Meta, allegedly show Jessica, 41, telling her daughter that she obtained abortion pills and would show her how to use them, the Lincoln Journal Star reported, citing court records. Police accuse Celeste of aborting the pregnancy at about 24...
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocks six-week abortion ban
The South Carolina Supreme Court blocked the state's six-week abortion ban on Wednesday. The court's ruling grants providers an emergency motion for a temporary injunction, meaning the ban, which has been in effect since June 27, is paused while the debate over the ban's constitutionality continues. Many organizations fighting for...
FOXBusiness
Planned Parenthood midterm spending to top record $50M after Supreme Court abortion ruling
Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, is prepared to spend over $50 million in the run-up to this year's midterm elections. This spending plan breaks the company's previous record of $45 million in 2020. The surge in spending on political advocacy follows this year's historic Supreme Court ruling that...
CNBC
34% of younger workers are thinking of switching jobs due to company's stance on abortion, post Roe
It's been seven weeks since the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively removing nearly 50 years of federal protections for abortion — and new research shows that the decision has already had a drastic impact on how women and men are thinking about their careers in the U.S.
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade
The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states are likely to move to outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect within...
S.C. court blocks abortion law as Senate considers new one
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state’s “fetal heartbeat” law banning abortion around six weeks as lawmakers across the street were considering new restrictions. The restrictions, previously blocked by federal courts, took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. With federal abortion protections gone, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic sued under the state constitution’s privacy protections. For the time being, abortion is once again legal from 20 weeks of pregnancy in the state. “At this preliminary stage, we are unable to determine with finality the constitutionality of the Act under our state’s constitutional prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy,” the Court wrote in its order granting a preliminary injunction. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Senate had just started taking its first steps toward further abortion restrictions. The Medical Affairs Committee listened to nearly nine hours of invited testimony and public comment Wednesday as they consider language for another abortion bill. On Tuesday, the South Carolina House Judiciary Committee advanced a near-total abortion ban with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
Texas School District Pulls Bible From Library Amid Book Ban Debate
The new book policy was reportedly implemented after several candidates supported by Christian PACs won school board seats.
