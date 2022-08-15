Read full article on original website
Scoop: Top gaming agent moves to private equity
Video game industry super-agent Ophir Lupu has joined Haveli Investments, one of the largest private equity funds focused on gaming. Why it matters: One of the best-connected people in the business now has the funds to help shape the direction of myriad game companies. Lupu has rarely been a bold-faced...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Fed will keep raising rates until inflation cools down, minutes show
Federal Reserve officials last month agreed it would be necessary to continue raising interest rates to battle hot inflation, though they also discussed slowing the pace of hikes "at some point" to assess how the economy is digesting higher borrowing costs, minutes from their last policy meeting show. Why it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citibank's latest battle over accidental Revlon loan repayment
Citibank says that Revlon owes it $500 million. Revlon — currently operating under bankruptcy protection — would love to not owe Citi anything. So Citi has sued Revlon, in an attempt to get a judge to say that the debt is real. Why it matters: Citi lost $500...
Target says costs are eating into sustained consumer demand
Target shoppers continued to do what they do best during the second quarter. But the retailer's costs — nearly everything from managing inventory and higher wages amid a competitive labor market, to higher shipping fees due to fuel prices — ate away at the company's margins. Driving the...
Sole producer of approved monkeypox shot "no longer certain" it can meet demand
Bavarian Nordic, the manufacturer of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox, said Wednesday that "it's no longer certain that we can continue to meet the demand" as cases continue to rise, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: As cases of the virus continue to spread globally, the Danish company is the only...
Conservatives' war on BlackRock
A conservative group known for targeting "woke capitalism" has launched a multimillion-dollar campaign attacking BlackRock and its CEO Larry Fink for "weaponizing" retirement funds with its push for more ESG investments, which promote environmental, social and governance responsibility. Why it matters: The campaign by Consumers' Research aligns with the posture...
‘Millions’ of UK properties at heightened risk of subsidence after record drought
Millions of properties in the UK are at heightened risk of subsidence due to this summer’s record heatwave and drought, insurers, surveyors and geologists have warned.Insurance companies have already seen a significant spike in claims relating to subsidence, and the areas affected by the problem are growing due to continued water scarcity drying out soils.One leading home insurer told The Independent that claims for subsidence were up by 218 per cent for the first two weeks of August compared to the same period last year, and another said claims were already at the level it saw during the 2018...
