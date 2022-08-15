Millions of properties in the UK are at heightened risk of subsidence due to this summer’s record heatwave and drought, insurers, surveyors and geologists have warned.Insurance companies have already seen a significant spike in claims relating to subsidence, and the areas affected by the problem are growing due to continued water scarcity drying out soils.One leading home insurer told The Independent that claims for subsidence were up by 218 per cent for the first two weeks of August compared to the same period last year, and another said claims were already at the level it saw during the 2018...

