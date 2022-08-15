ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Axios

Scoop: Top gaming agent moves to private equity

Video game industry super-agent Ophir Lupu has joined Haveli Investments, one of the largest private equity funds focused on gaming. Why it matters: One of the best-connected people in the business now has the funds to help shape the direction of myriad game companies. Lupu has rarely been a bold-faced...
BUSINESS
Axios

Fed will keep raising rates until inflation cools down, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials last month agreed it would be necessary to continue raising interest rates to battle hot inflation, though they also discussed slowing the pace of hikes "at some point" to assess how the economy is digesting higher borrowing costs, minutes from their last policy meeting show. Why it...
BUSINESS
Axios

Target says costs are eating into sustained consumer demand

Target shoppers continued to do what they do best during the second quarter. But the retailer's costs — nearly everything from managing inventory and higher wages amid a competitive labor market, to higher shipping fees due to fuel prices — ate away at the company's margins. Driving the...
RETAIL
Axios

Conservatives' war on BlackRock

A conservative group known for targeting "woke capitalism" has launched a multimillion-dollar campaign attacking BlackRock and its CEO Larry Fink for "weaponizing" retirement funds with its push for more ESG investments, which promote environmental, social and governance responsibility. Why it matters: The campaign by Consumers' Research aligns with the posture...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Millions’ of UK properties at heightened risk of subsidence after record drought

Millions of properties in the UK are at heightened risk of subsidence due to this summer’s record heatwave and drought, insurers, surveyors and geologists have warned.Insurance companies have already seen a significant spike in claims relating to subsidence, and the areas affected by the problem are growing due to continued water scarcity drying out soils.One leading home insurer told The Independent that claims for subsidence were up by 218 per cent for the first two weeks of August compared to the same period last year, and another said claims were already at the level it saw during the 2018...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

