Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening
ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
Investigation underway on KDPS Chief Coakley
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo City Mayor David Anderson says he’s confident in the team overseeing the investigation of Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. According to a statement from the office of City Manager James Ritsema, Coakley was put on leave Tuesday, August 16, while under investigation for harassment accusations made by city employees.
Audit shows late Grand Haven school official embezzled nearly $1 million
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021. Wheeler died in the Ottawa County Jail on January 27 of cardiovascular disease, three days after pleading no contest to embezzling over $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.
Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
Water valve replacement work in Battle Creek continues Friday, August 19
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will continue replacing broken water valves, which will require temporary water shutoffs and a road closure beginning Friday, Aug. 19. City officials say this work will require temporary water shutoffs from 10 p.m. Friday, August 19, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August...
Business forum on two-way conversion of Kalamazoo Ave moved to August 31
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan First will host a Downtown Business Forum on Wednesday, August 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Custer Space (155 W Michigan Avenue, 15th floor). It was rescheduled from its original date of August 23 and location of 150 Water Street.
$26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated by Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night handed out $26 million American Rescue Plan Act funding, after struggling for a year over how best to dispense the money. The funding will help the elderly, the poor, small businesses, recovery groups, court and community...
State to remember birthday of late Kalamazoo State Representative today
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Flags in the state Capitol complex will fly at half-staff today to honor the birthday of late State Representative Mary Brown. The Kalamazoo Democrat served from 1976 to 1994 and died in November 2021 at the age of 86. Brown was named among the...
Guest speakers at Binder Park Zoo to paint the picture of animal conservation
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Education and Community Development Programs Manager for Painted Dog Conservation Wilton Nsimango, will share how bringing the community into conservation efforts helps save African painted dogs. Nsimango is set to speak to guests at Binder Park Zoo on Saturday, August 20, at 11:30am...
WMU employees to receive one-time inflation bonus
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University is announcing a one-time bonus for eligible faculty and staff to help with the costs associated with high inflation rates. School officials say eligible employees will get a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,000, while another group of eligible workers will receive...
Growlers to play for Northwoods League title
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Growlers are headed to the Northwoods League World Series. Wednesday night in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the Growlers knocked off the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to take the Great Lakes Division Championship. It took extra innings to decide the Great Lakes Division champion.
