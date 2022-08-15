ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jack1065.com

Paw Paw man pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving arrested after fleeing police; later admitted to drinking earlier in the evening

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arresting a Paw Paw man in Van Buren County after he fled from a traffic stop. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, in Antwerp Township when Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over 37-year-old Christopher Miller for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
PAW PAW, MI
jack1065.com

Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
jack1065.com

Investigation underway on KDPS Chief Coakley

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo City Mayor David Anderson says he’s confident in the team overseeing the investigation of Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley. According to a statement from the office of City Manager James Ritsema, Coakley was put on leave Tuesday, August 16, while under investigation for harassment accusations made by city employees.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Audit shows late Grand Haven school official embezzled nearly $1 million

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021. Wheeler died in the Ottawa County Jail on January 27 of cardiovascular disease, three days after pleading no contest to embezzling over $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chase, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
jack1065.com

Sprinkle Road ramps closing for I-94 lane shift in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, August 19, as crews will move westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Business forum on two-way conversion of Kalamazoo Ave moved to August 31

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan First will host a Downtown Business Forum on Wednesday, August 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Custer Space (155 W Michigan Avenue, 15th floor). It was rescheduled from its original date of August 23 and location of 150 Water Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Heading South#Violent Crime#Silent Observer
jack1065.com

WMU employees to receive one-time inflation bonus

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University is announcing a one-time bonus for eligible faculty and staff to help with the costs associated with high inflation rates. School officials say eligible employees will get a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,000, while another group of eligible workers will receive...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Growlers to play for Northwoods League title

WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Growlers are headed to the Northwoods League World Series. Wednesday night in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the Growlers knocked off the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to take the Great Lakes Division Championship. It took extra innings to decide the Great Lakes Division champion.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy