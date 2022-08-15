ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfxrtv.com

Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers Italian favorites through a walk-up and drive-through model. According to Fazoli’s, the Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School. The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Giles Co. authorities report possible sighting of man wanted after police chase, crash in Craig Co.

UPDATE 5:13 p.m. (8/16/22): The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are pursuing a possible sighting of the fugitive facing multiple charges following a police chase and a crash in Craig County last week. “There has been a POSSIBLE sighting of the fugitive, SHAWN TOLBERT, in the Newport area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook […]
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Former Mercer County teacher and coach has been sentenced to prison

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A former Mercer County teacher and coach who pleaded guilty to two counts of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor. According to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, James Stehlin, Jr. of Edenton, NC, and formerly of Princeton, WV, was sentenced to the maximum of 5 years on each count, consecutively, for a total of 10 years. Stehlin was also sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision upon release and a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Police chase through Roanoke ends with driver’s arrest

UPDATE 11:09 a.m. (8/17/22): The Roanoke Police Department shared new details with WFXR News about Tuesday night’s police chase that left a man facing multiple charges. According to the department, a Roanoke officer was on patrol in the area around 13th Street SW and Campbell Avenue SW when he noticed a vehicle run a stop sign at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll’s first student school board

Two local students were recognized at the Carroll County Public School Board’s August 9 meeting as the first student school board members. CCHS Seniors Jessica Bowman and Ashlee Vaughn were formally recognized by the board at the start of the meeting. Bowman is a Carroll County High School senior....
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

