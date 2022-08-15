Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
No gas leak detected after students dismissed early from Pulaski County school
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: No gas leak was detected Wednesday at Critzer Elementary School in Pulaski County after students and staff were sent home early as a precaution. Pulaski County Public Schools says the school was inspected by Atmos Energy, and the Pulaski Fire Department has cleared the...
WSLS
Pulaski County elementary school cleared after report of possible gas leak
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Critzer Elementary School in Pulaski County has been cleared after the report of a possible gas leak. We’re told no leaks were found. ORIGINAL STORY. Critzer Elementary School in Pulaski County will be dismissing students early Wednesday morning due to a...
WSET
Williamson Road closure will allow water authority to fix utilities in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Roanoke street will be closed on Wednesday. The City of Roanoke said the northbound and southbound lanes of Williamson Road at Thurston Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They said the closure will allow the Western Virginia...
WDBJ7.com
Bassett High School student receives praise after notifying teachers about gun in another student’s bookbag
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Henry County administration and the Sheriffs Office are continuing to work together to figure out what could have been done differently after a handgun was found at Basset High School Tuesday morning. The gun was found when a student told staff that another student brought the...
wfxrtv.com
Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
WDBJ7.com
Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers Italian favorites through a walk-up and drive-through model. According to Fazoli’s, the Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
whee.net
Four to be considered for School Board
There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.
wfxrtv.com
Opening statements, witness testimony heard in Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with the 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station proceeded on Tuesday, starting with opening statements and then taking an emotional turn when survivors spoke about the incident. As the trial...
WDBJ7.com
Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School. The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Raleigh County on Friday
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, August 19, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00...
Giles Co. authorities report possible sighting of man wanted after police chase, crash in Craig Co.
UPDATE 5:13 p.m. (8/16/22): The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are pursuing a possible sighting of the fugitive facing multiple charges following a police chase and a crash in Craig County last week. “There has been a POSSIBLE sighting of the fugitive, SHAWN TOLBERT, in the Newport area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook […]
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday.
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
Former Mercer County teacher and coach has been sentenced to prison
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A former Mercer County teacher and coach who pleaded guilty to two counts of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor. According to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, James Stehlin, Jr. of Edenton, NC, and formerly of Princeton, WV, was sentenced to the maximum of 5 years on each count, consecutively, for a total of 10 years. Stehlin was also sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision upon release and a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.
wfxrtv.com
Police chase through Roanoke ends with driver’s arrest
UPDATE 11:09 a.m. (8/17/22): The Roanoke Police Department shared new details with WFXR News about Tuesday night’s police chase that left a man facing multiple charges. According to the department, a Roanoke officer was on patrol in the area around 13th Street SW and Campbell Avenue SW when he noticed a vehicle run a stop sign at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion. Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth...
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow shares COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow — provided the latest details about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other public health topics. The RCAHD shared their latest data on Tuesday, Aug....
WDBJ7.com
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
wcyb.com
VSP: Man charged after high-speed crash closed part of Main Street in Marion
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — A New Jersey man was clocked at 147 mph on Interstate 81 in Smyth County; he has been charged after the high speed crash closed part of Main Street in Marion. According to the Virginia State Police, Joel German, 27, of New Jersey, has been...
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll’s first student school board
Two local students were recognized at the Carroll County Public School Board’s August 9 meeting as the first student school board members. CCHS Seniors Jessica Bowman and Ashlee Vaughn were formally recognized by the board at the start of the meeting. Bowman is a Carroll County High School senior....
