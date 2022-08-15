ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Biden's Labor Department is helping unions harm small businesses

George Shearer was shocked to receive a petition from the Teamsters seeking to unionize his family’s truck delivery business. The business was not incorporated, and although his father started and still owned it, his father remained a full-time truck driver as well. They had just nine employees, and three of them were Shearer’s close friends.
bloomberglaw.com

Starbucks Dials Up Anti-Union Heat by Accusing NLRB of Collusion

Starbucks Corp. advanced its anti-union campaign into new territory by launching a direct attack on the National Labor Relations Board’s integrity, accusing the agency of secretly colluding with a union organizing the coffee chain’s workers to manipulate elections. Starbucks aired its allegations in a 16-page letter Monday to...
The Week

Starbucks accuses labor board of unfairly helping pro-union workers

Starbucks is accusing the National Labor Relations Board of "unfairly helping workers unionize," The Seattle Times writes. Workers at several Starbucks locations have been pushing to unionize in recent months, meaning the NLRB, the federal agency in charge of managing union elections, has been working with a growing number of the coffee giant's branches.
