This Website Tracks Which McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Are Broken in California
The map lets fast food fans see where their McDonald soft serves are available. Find out McDonald's locations in California with a working ice cream machine / McDonalds. (Los Angeles, CA) - You get your ice cream hopes up, jump in the hot car and go to McDonald's for a cone. But when you arrive, there's nothing like disappointment in the air.
Cookies cannabis brand comes to Florida
Cookies, the popular California-based marijuana company, opened its first Florida outpost in Westchester over the weekend. Driving the news: The dispensary, at 8303 Bird Road, started selling medical marijuana on Saturday. State of play: Rapper and entrepreneur Berner (aka Gilbert Milam Jr.) founded Cookies 10 years ago and has since...
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits
With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers
THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
I’m a McDonald’s worker – how to get a McChicken for just $1 but you need to act quick
EVERYONE loves a deal - and no one knows that better than McDonald's staff, especially as the cost of dining out continues to soar. The Golden Arches is helping to alleviate the costly back-to-school crunch by rolling out some deals on fan favorites, including its McChicken - but you've got to act fast.
Plans For Exclusive Self-Checkout Expected to Expand to Major Restaurants, Department Stores, and Supermarkets
Though the purchase model remains polarizing, completing in-store purchases without a human attendant appears to be the wave of the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Forbes.com.
McDonald's Customers Should Prepare For This 'Ambitious' Change Coming To Restaurants Soon
Whether it’s spotting golden arches from miles away or holding on to that red box of french fries, the branding and packaging of McDonald’s have always been pretty iconic. As a matter of fact, the fast food chain recently announced that they have “ambitious goals around sustainable packaging,” and it’s something customers should definitely look forward to.
Burger King's New Whopper is so Special, You Need a Reservation
While there's no bad time of the year to bite into a hot, juicy cheeseburger, one can't deny that sometimes the idea of it doesn't sound so good when it's the peak of the summer season. There's a reason people turn to colder foods like salad so frequently during the...
Walmart Doesn't Plan To Return 24-Hour Service
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A Starbucks Favorite is Changing (Consumers Won't be Happy)
If it feels like inflation has come for everything you hold dear, you're not alone. Domestic flights are up 47% since January, one in every four marijuana retailers say that they plan to raise prices in the next year, and even fast food is getting pretty expensive. Those daily coffee...
DoorDash Customer Says He Received Drugs With His Order
"I was scared at first, but then again, I wasn't very surprised," the customer told WSYX-TV about the situation.
Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change
There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
Amazon workers at California air hub walk off job
Workers at Amazon's San Bernardino air hub in Southern California walked off the job Monday in protest for better wages and working conditions. Why it matters: More than 150 people participated in the walkout as part of the first coordinated labor action in Amazon’s growing air cargo network, according to the Washington Post.
Instacart’s latest feature lets you order from two retailers with one delivery fee
Starting today, customers will see post-checkout recommendations from nearby retailers with a limited time to add any items from additional retailers to their existing order. If you decide to add items from the additional retailers, the app will create a new order with a separate cart and a waived delivery fee. Instacart told TechCrunch in an email that there’s a $10 minimum if you want to order from an additional retailer.
13 grocery delivery services for food and everyday essentials
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. When it comes to grocery delivery services, “what you’re ultimately paying for is convenience,” said Lisa Young, adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University. Instead of taking time out of your day to visit a store, wander through aisles and wait in line to check out, you can quickly order food and other household essentials online, as well as choose a day and time for them to arrive at your doorstep.
How Much Cheaper Are Store-Brand Groceries Than Name Brands?
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Store-brand groceries might not have all the flashy packaging and advertising oomph of your favorite cereal, seltzer and snacks. If you can grin and bear a cheesy knockoff in place of those name-brand products, though, you can save a bunch on your monthly food spending.
Inflation has slammed Americans' wallets at the grocery store — but restaurants could be a surprising winner
US consumers are experiencing the steepest food inflation in more than 40 years. The inflationary gap between restaurants and grocery stores hasn't been this large since the 1970s. Restaurant chains are betting that this will drive Americans to eat out, rather than cook at home. The conventional wisdom is that...
