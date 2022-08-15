Read full article on original website
Catherine Carter
4d ago
it has nothing to do with the city staff.Its on the ppl in this town all this killing!!And for what???????
7
DownSouthBabyLady?
4d ago
This Have Got To Stop ... it looks as if the Boys in Louisiana Love JAIL we going to need new jails in a minute. It’s a lot of Men going to Jail nowadays 🤦🏾♀️
2
wbrz.com
Police need help identifying man involved in North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in North Baton Rouge earlier this month. Friday, authorities posted a surveillance photo of the man at a convenience store. Officials said the suspect shot a person Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street.
theadvocate.com
One injured after fight leads to gunfire on North University Avenue
One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
Baton Rouge Police Arrest 16-Year-Old – Seize a Dozen Guns, Heroin, and Meth
A teenager was reportedly arrested by Baton Rouge police officers after receiving a tip about someone selling drugs at a gas station along College Drive.
wbrz.com
Grand jury declines to charge suspect in brazen Mall of La. killings; prosecutors plan to revisit case
BATON ROUGE - Jurors decided there was not enough evidence to formally charge a man accused in a midday double murder outside the Mall of Louisiana earlier this year, though prosecutors will likely bring the case back before a grand jury once they review the evidence. The jury opted to...
wbrz.com
Mother, two kids wanted for allegedly setting clothes on fire, shoplifting at children's store on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for a mother and her two children after they allegedly set a clothing rack on fire and shoplifted from a children's retail store over the weekend. The St. George Fire Protection District said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13,...
Car crashes into Family Dollar store on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car crashed into a Family Dollar store early Thursday morning. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road, near Choctaw Drive, in reference to a reported business alarm around 4 a.m. Once officers arrived,...
theadvocate.com
One person injured after suspected fight leads to shooting in Opelousas
One person was shot and injured following a suspected fight in Opelousas. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to a call about gunshots being fired in the 900 block of Perry Lane at 10 p.m. Wednesday and found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
wbrz.com
Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel
GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man convicted of threatening to shoot Judge Saloom over traffic citations
A Lafayette man was convicted of threatening a public official in a Wednesday bench trial after harassing a Lafayette City Court clerk and threatening to kill Judge Douglas Saloom in an August 2020 phone call. Ronald James Guillory, 45, was convicted of threatening a public official and making a harassing...
Lafayette Police: Female Sent to Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette police investigate early morning shooting on Martin Luther King Drive
At around 1:29 a.m. Thursday the Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive, according to a statement from the department. Upon officers' arrival they located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a...
wbrz.com
Judge declares mistrial for teenage suspect after beloved baseball coach's killing at West Baton Rouge bar
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A jury failed to reach a decision after hours of discussion Thursday for a teenager accused of killing a man outside a bar in 2021, meaning the trial will get a do-over later this year. Ronald Campbell was 17 years old when he shot and...
wbrz.com
Police arrest 16-year-old drug dealer, seize stockpile of guns after College Drive bust
BATON ROUGE - Police caught a 16-year-old in possession of nearly a dozen guns and a supply of illegal drugs after officers were tipped off the teen was selling narcotics on College Drive. Police confronted the teen Thursday after getting a tip that someone was selling drugs outside a gas...
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
theadvocate.com
One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Broussard, police say
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Broussard. The crash happened on U.S. 90 near Cason Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Broussard Police Department officers responded to the crash, involving a vehicle and a truck pulling a passenger car. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Kentrell Joseph of Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Broussard Police Captain Zac Gerard said.
wbrz.com
Police: Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting off of Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Three teens were injured in a shooting along Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning, police say. Officials said the three were shot around 12:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of Madison Avenue near Greenwell Springs Road. Their injuries were all reported to be non-life-threatening. It's unclear how or...
theadvocate.com
Man jumped into Vermilion River to evade police after kidnapping 8-year-old: Lafayette Police
A Lafayette man jumped into the Vermilion River Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to evade police after he hit his girlfriend, kidnapped her child and fled from authorities, Lafayette Police say. Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was eventually located and arrested in the river, and the 8-year-old boy was located safe in...
theadvocate.com
Woman killed after getting out of stopped car on I-110, Baton Rouge Police say
A woman who got out of a car that had slowed and stopped on South Interstate 110 to look for a lost item died when the car was rear-ended by another vehicle, Baton Rouge Police reported late Wednesday night. Najia Doucette, 24, died at the scene of the 11:09 p.m....
wbrz.com
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
brproud.com
Four suspects accused of stealing items from a store in custody, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified the four suspects of theft from a sporting goods store and are all in police custody. According to LPSO, deputies were dispatched to a sporting goods store off of Juban Road. Four unknown suspects entered one...
