One person was shot and injured following a suspected fight in Opelousas. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to a call about gunshots being fired in the 900 block of Perry Lane at 10 p.m. Wednesday and found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO