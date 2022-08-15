ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments

Catherine Carter
4d ago

it has nothing to do with the city staff.Its on the ppl in this town all this killing!!And for what???????

DownSouthBabyLady?
4d ago

This Have Got To Stop ... it looks as if the Boys in Louisiana Love JAIL we going to need new jails in a minute. It’s a lot of Men going to Jail nowadays 🤦🏾‍♀️

theadvocate.com

One injured after fight leads to gunfire on North University Avenue

One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Car crashes into Family Dollar store on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car crashed into a Family Dollar store early Thursday morning. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road, near Choctaw Drive, in reference to a reported business alarm around 4 a.m. Once officers arrived,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One person injured after suspected fight leads to shooting in Opelousas

One person was shot and injured following a suspected fight in Opelousas. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to a call about gunshots being fired in the 900 block of Perry Lane at 10 p.m. Wednesday and found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
wbrz.com

Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel

GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Broussard, police say

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Broussard. The crash happened on U.S. 90 near Cason Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Broussard Police Department officers responded to the crash, involving a vehicle and a truck pulling a passenger car. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Kentrell Joseph of Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, Broussard Police Captain Zac Gerard said.
BROUSSARD, LA

