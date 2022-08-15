ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police investigate homicide after man is found shot and lying in the street

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Monday morning in Kansas City.

Officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. to the 2500 block of Elmwood Avenue after a caller said they heard gunshots and saw a victim down in front of a residence, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department .

Police located the man, who was unresponsive in the street and appeared to have been shot, Becchina said. Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene, he said.

No suspect information was available.

This was the 103rd killing in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star , which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last yea r, there had been 97 homicides.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the homicide or has information to contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Up to a $25,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Comments / 0

 

