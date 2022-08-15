ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal UTV accident in western Kansas

By Steve Mc Intosh
One man is dead, two others injured after a UTV accident in western Kansas Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend was driving the UTV on the south side of Great Bend when he struck a tree.

Kramer was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers, 58-year-old Carl Andrasek and a 14-year-old boy were both taken to KU Medical Center with possible serious injuries. According to the KHP; both Kramer and Andrasek were wearing seatbelts, they could not determine if the 14-year-old was wearing his.

