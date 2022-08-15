Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
testudotimes.com
Center Hawa Doumbouya commits to Maryland women’s basketball
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese continued to add to a promising 2023 recruiting class, securing the commitment of Hawa Doumbouya, the six-foot-five center announced on her official Instagram account. On April 26, Frese and the coaching staff offered Doumbouya a chance to remain in her home state...
hubison.com
Softball Star Odicci Alexander joins Howard as assistant coach
WASHINGTON (August 15, 2022) – Odicci Alexander's dominant pitching and defensive web gem shot her to softball stardom during the 2021 Women's College World Series. Now, the former James Madison (JMU) standout is joining the Howard University coaching staff. "I am so excited to have Odicci join our Bison...
wfmd.com
Basketball Referees Needed In Frederick County
The IAABO will hold a new training class starting Wednesday. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Basketball referees are needed in Frederick County. Doug Gardner, Vice President of the International Association Of Approved Basketball Officials in Frederick County (IAABO), said COVID-19 caused about 30% of their refs to leave because they had to find other work.
umterps.com
Hardshells in the PLL
COLLEGE PARK, MD - Entering the final week of the 2022 regular season, the Premier Lacrosse League season is coming to a close. As teams prepare for the postseason, let's check-in on our Terrapin alumni. The Whipsnakes LC, already two-time PLL Champions, have clinched the top-seed and a Championship Series...
umterps.com
Terps Kickoff Ryan Nemzer Era At Temple
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The University of Maryland women's soccer team will kick off the 2022 season this week starting as they travel to Temple on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 pm. The match will be streamed on ESPN+. THIS WEEK'S STORYLINES. series history. a new era. Thursday...
247Sports
How have Maryland basketball's highest-rated recruits fared?
Jamie Kaiser’s commitment to Maryland was a big splash for Kevin Willard and the Maryland staff, which is looking to boost the program's recently-sagging recruiting. Maryland hasn't signed a top-25 class nationally since the 2018 class featuring Eric Ayala and two NBA players in Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins. As well know, though, recruiting rankings aren't everything. There are hits and misses, highly rated recruits who don't pan out, and underrated players who make it to the NBA.
Taulia Tagovailoa leads impressive Maryland passing attack
With an experienced quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa and a talented receiving corps, Maryland has built an exciting passing attack that has won its share of games in the Big Ten.Whether the Terrapins can be anything more than an afterthought to the league's top teams remains to be seen.Maryland is coming off a winning season and a bowl victory — accomplishments worth appreciating — but when the Terps went up against Ohio State and Michigan, they lost 66-17 and 59-18. A big home night game against Iowa turned into a 51-14 defeat.Coach Michael Locksley is trying to keep the focus on his team...
greenbeltnewsreview.com
ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal
Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
WJLA
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
hyattsvillewire.com
Le Fantome Food Hall to Open in Riverdale Park on Monday, Aug. 22
Le Fantome food hall will open in Riverdale Park on Monday, Aug. 22. Located at 4501 Woodberry St. in the Station at Riverdale Park across from MOD Pizza, the much-anticipated food hall and ghost kitchen facility will feature sushi, Korean food and spicy chicken when it opens. The first three...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
Commanders Fans – Vote for Your Mascot!
WASHINGTON ( DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders are letting the fans pick their next mascot. To vote for your favorite, CLICK HERE.
Report: Washington, D.C. Ranked As the Nation’s Best City For Black Entrepreneurs
Incfile, a Texas-based firm that assists startups with official filings, conducted a study ranking Washington, D.C. as the nation’s best city for Black entrepreneurs. The study ranked the 10 best and five worst cities for Black entrepreneurs to start their businesses based on median income, cost of living, revenue-generation by Black-owned businesses, the city’s Black population, and how many Black residents responded to the U.S. Census.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
Bay Net
18-Year-Old Wins $50,000 Playing First Scratch-Off
LAUREL, Md. – Laurel man received winning Show Me $100,000! instant ticket from his dad. A scratch-off novice from Laurel discovered there is such a thing as “beginner’s luck.” He won $50,000 on a Show Me $100,000! scratch-off, making winning look easy. His dad unknowingly bought...
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
