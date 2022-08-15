ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loud noise causes chaos at Reid International

By Mitch Kelly
 4 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Hundreds of flights were delays and dozens canceled after a loud noise caused a mass panic at Reid International Airport Sunday morning.

Airport officials haven’t said exactly what happened, just that it was a person making the loud noise that started it all. That noise led travelers to believe that gunfire might be going off.

Everything at the airport was put on hold while the situation was investigated. All gates had to be evacuated, which meant that travelers who had already gone through security had to head back and do it all over again.
That led to delays that continued throughout Sunday.

The name of the person who caused the ruckus hasn’t been released, and it hasn’t been said what charges they’ll be facing

In all, more than 500 flights were delays, with 62 flights canceled overall.

Las Vegas, NV
