Hampton Bays, NY

greaterlongisland.com

They built LaLa’s in Bay Shore for them, and everyone else is gonna love it

LaLa’s Lounge in Bay Shore is currently, absolutely the hidden gem of the South Shore dining scene. This is a place, inspired by Fire Island and tucked away near the Bay Shore Marina, where people will meet for a late lunch and then find themselves staying through the night, only to pick up their cars the next morning.
BAY SHORE, NY
City
Hampton Bays, NY
CBS New York

Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges. 
ROOSEVELT, NY
longisland.com

Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old Located

A Long Island mother and her infant son who went missing have been located. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, and his mother Guisely Cuadrado, age 40, had last been seen at their residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Police say that the...
WANTAGH, NY
Register Citizen

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
BOHEMIA, NY

