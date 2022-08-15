Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Related
greaterlongisland.com
They built LaLa’s in Bay Shore for them, and everyone else is gonna love it
LaLa’s Lounge in Bay Shore is currently, absolutely the hidden gem of the South Shore dining scene. This is a place, inspired by Fire Island and tucked away near the Bay Shore Marina, where people will meet for a late lunch and then find themselves staying through the night, only to pick up their cars the next morning.
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
theshadowleague.com
“He Was A Hardworking Kid Who Wanted To Be The Best He Could Be” | Former Long Island Hoops Star Shot In The Head Outside Queens Projects
Two gunmen wildly opened fire in a Queens project courtyard — fatally striking a 24-year-old man, video shows. The victim, Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Nassau County, was struck in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. Bivins was a former basketball star at Baldwin High School and was...
ALERT CENTER: 3 wanted for stealing $2,600 from Huntington Station store
According to police, the two males and a female stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 more Suffolk County beaches close to bathing due to high bacteria levels
The Suffolk County Department of Health says six more beaches closed to bathing Sunday due to excess levels of bacteria.
queenoftheclick.com
ALERT CENTER: 3 women wanted for stealing clothes from Lake Grove store
Police say the three women stole clothing from Old Navy.
82-year-old man drowns while fishing for crabs on Long Island, officials say
WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Sayville man drowned while fishing for crabs on Long Island Friday, officials said. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue when he went into the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Bystanders pulled Zdenek out of the water […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges.
longisland.com
Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
Man crossing Long Island parkway fatally struck by vehicle: officials
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian attempting to cross a parkway on Long Island Monday night.
Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old Located
A Long Island mother and her infant son who went missing have been located. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, and his mother Guisely Cuadrado, age 40, had last been seen at their residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Police say that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I think that’s disgusting.' Antisemitic flyers found in Freeport neighborhood
The discovery comes weeks after similar flyers were found in Rockville Centre, Long Beach and Oceanside.
Police: Man fatally struck crossing William Floyd Parkway in Shirley
Police have identified the victim as Frank Brandimarte, 59.
4 arrested after being rescued from fiery, rollover crash on LI
Four people were arrested on weapons and other charges after they were rescued from a fiery, rollover crash on Long Island early Thursday, police said.
Dynamic Duo: Bridgeport Man Wins $300K, Woman $177K In State Lottery Prizes
Two Fairfield County residents claimed lottery prizes valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Jose Acevedo, of Bridgeport, won a $300,000 prize from a Diamonds & Gold ticket purchased at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery said the store is located at 4200 Main St.
Register Citizen
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say
A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
Man airlifted after being struck by boat propeller on LI: police
A 53-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a boat propeller in the waters off Meadow Island on Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen and Sesame Place in Philadelphia.
Comments / 0