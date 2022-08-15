SARANAC LAKE — The third installment of Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks is August 18 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Organized and hosted by Saranac Lake ArtWorks and the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the 2022 ArtWalks are held along the streets of downtown Saranac Lake every third Thursday through September. Over 40 painters, musicians, quilters, authors, jewelers, photographers, tarot card readers, wood carvers, and more will display their work at the August event.

