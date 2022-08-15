ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akwesasne, NY

North Country Public Radio

In the last week, 8 North Country residents have died of COVID-19

Three of those deaths were in St. Lawrence County and 3 more people from Clinton County died of the coronavirus in the last week. A spokesperson for Warren County says they’ve seen an uptick in COVID hospitalizations in recent days. The two residents from Warren County who died in...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
OGDENSBURG, NY
northcountrynow.com

Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
CANTON, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Akwesasne, NY
Government
City
Akwesasne, NY
dailyadvent.com

St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner says he’s addressing recommendations from investigation

St. Lawrence’s Seeber assures department aims to heed firm’s suggestions to improve policies, procedures St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times –––––– – ––– ––– –––––––– –––––– ––––– –– ––––––––––– ––––– –– –––––– –––––– –––––––– –––––––– ––––––––– ––––––– –– ––– ––––––– ––––––– ––––––––––––– –– –––...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ROOST Releases 2021 Leisure Travel Study Results

LAKE PLACID, NY – The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism has released the results of its 2021 Leisure Travel Study, which analyzes non-business travel to Lake Placid, Essex and Hamilton counties, along with the adjacent communities of Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake. The leisure travel study is conducted each...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Free meal program ends at Massena Central School District

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free meals for students will no longer be provided this fall in the Massena Central School District. According to Massena’s Food Services Department, because the federal program that funded school meals during COVID-19 has ended, families will once again be responsible for paying for school meals.
MASSENA, NY
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
ALTONA, NY
wwnytv.com

SUNY Potsdam sees fewer students, deals with deficit

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Facing a $3 million deficit and a deep drop in enrollment, SUNY Potsdam is getting back on track. About 2,400 students will be back on campus this fall, down 20 percent from pre-pandemic enrollment. ‘“Our challenge has kind of been a perfect storm. Larger numbers...
adirondackalmanack.com

Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks continue August 18

SARANAC LAKE — The third installment of Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks is August 18 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Organized and hosted by Saranac Lake ArtWorks and the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the 2022 ArtWalks are held along the streets of downtown Saranac Lake every third Thursday through September. Over 40 painters, musicians, quilters, authors, jewelers, photographers, tarot card readers, wood carvers, and more will display their work at the August event.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
northcountrynow.com

Castelli spreads message in Massena

Democratic Congressional candidate Matt Castelli talks with Betty Graham, of Raymondville, at the end of the town hall meeting held at Massena Community Building August 16. For details on his visit, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
MASSENA, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 and arrested a New York man last week. NSP said the incident happened at 11:40 a.m. on Aug 11. A trooper was reportedly patrolling near Hershey...
HERSHEY, NE
informnny.com

Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
OGDENSBURG, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man jailed following domestic dispute

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed after he again allegedly violated a court order. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh Aug. 11 when they took William J. Frazier into custody on multiple charges. Frazier, 29, was arrested for aggravated...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

