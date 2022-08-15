Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Rejected solar project would have meant big money for towns, school
TOWN OF BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - Three St. Lawrence County towns and a school district won’t be seeing tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue after the state rejected a proposed solar project. “It’s up to the developer to want to appeal or to have a re-application...
North Country Public Radio
In the last week, 8 North Country residents have died of COVID-19
Three of those deaths were in St. Lawrence County and 3 more people from Clinton County died of the coronavirus in the last week. A spokesperson for Warren County says they’ve seen an uptick in COVID hospitalizations in recent days. The two residents from Warren County who died in...
wwnytv.com
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
northcountrynow.com
Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
dailyadvent.com
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner says he’s addressing recommendations from investigation
St. Lawrence’s Seeber assures department aims to heed firm’s suggestions to improve policies, procedures St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times –––––– – ––– ––– –––––––– –––––– ––––– –– ––––––––––– ––––– –– –––––– –––––– –––––––– –––––––– ––––––––– ––––––– –– ––– ––––––– ––––––– ––––––––––––– –– –––...
adirondackalmanack.com
ROOST Releases 2021 Leisure Travel Study Results
LAKE PLACID, NY – The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism has released the results of its 2021 Leisure Travel Study, which analyzes non-business travel to Lake Placid, Essex and Hamilton counties, along with the adjacent communities of Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake. The leisure travel study is conducted each...
informnny.com
Free meal program ends at Massena Central School District
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free meals for students will no longer be provided this fall in the Massena Central School District. According to Massena’s Food Services Department, because the federal program that funded school meals during COVID-19 has ended, families will once again be responsible for paying for school meals.
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
wwnytv.com
SUNY Potsdam sees fewer students, deals with deficit
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Facing a $3 million deficit and a deep drop in enrollment, SUNY Potsdam is getting back on track. About 2,400 students will be back on campus this fall, down 20 percent from pre-pandemic enrollment. ‘“Our challenge has kind of been a perfect storm. Larger numbers...
adirondackalmanack.com
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks continue August 18
SARANAC LAKE — The third installment of Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks is August 18 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Organized and hosted by Saranac Lake ArtWorks and the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, the 2022 ArtWalks are held along the streets of downtown Saranac Lake every third Thursday through September. Over 40 painters, musicians, quilters, authors, jewelers, photographers, tarot card readers, wood carvers, and more will display their work at the August event.
WCAX
North Country sheriff’s office under fire amid allegations of harassment
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More allegations of harassment at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. This time, it’s a former deputy who says the department penalized her for pumping breast milk. Chelsea Warick says she’s wanted to be a cop since she was a kid. She thought it was...
northcountrynow.com
Castelli spreads message in Massena
Democratic Congressional candidate Matt Castelli talks with Betty Graham, of Raymondville, at the end of the town hall meeting held at Massena Community Building August 16. For details on his visit, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
adirondackalmanack.com
Author Benjamin Giroux to open Adirondack Family Book Festival on Aug. 20
WESTPORT, NY — Local author Benjamin Giroux will open the first Adirondack Family Book Festival on Saturday, August 20, at 9:50 a.m., with a deeply personal talk about the importance of supporting and listening to youth voices. The festival will be held outdoors at the John Brown Farm State...
“Potty Town” Plunges Depths of Upstate Man’s 18 Year Revenge Feud
There are a ton of movies about a person wronged seeking their just revenge: John Wick, True Grit, most Tarantino movies. Now one Upstate feud between a man and the village he lives in is getting the feature length treatment as a documentary. It started in 2004 when the Potsdam...
News Channel Nebraska
Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 and arrested a New York man last week. NSP said the incident happened at 11:40 a.m. on Aug 11. A trooper was reportedly patrolling near Hershey...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man jailed following domestic dispute
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed after he again allegedly violated a court order. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh Aug. 11 when they took William J. Frazier into custody on multiple charges. Frazier, 29, was arrested for aggravated...
