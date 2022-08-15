Read full article on original website
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 17
New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and the Eastern Transportation Coalition are asking residents to participate in a Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and will help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads...
Improvements underway at Jackson athletic complexes
JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that $2.9 million in major upgrades and improvements are underway at the Jackson Justice Complex and at the Holman Athletic Complex. “Investments in our recreational facilities are investments in our families and in our kids,” Mayor Michael Reina was quoted as...
Jackson planners grant preliminary approval for warehouse on Herman Road
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Planning Board have voted to grant preliminary major site plan approval to an application that proposed the construction of a warehouse on Herman Road. The building is a permitted use at the location. During a meeting on Aug. 15, board members heard...
Howell Planning Board gives thumbs up to seniors’ apartment building
HOWELL – The Woodmont senior assisted living center has been approved to be constructed at the corner of Route 9 north and West Farms Road in Howell. During a meeting of the Planning Board that was held in a remote format on Aug. 4, the board members unanimously voted “yes” to approve the three-story building.
Forest bathing will immerse walkers in nature during Jackson program
JACKSON – Connecting with nature is taking on new meaning these days as the practice of forest bathing, a mindful approach to walking in local woodlands, gains in popularity. New Jersey Forest Service naturalist Candace Lillie leads woodland walks at the Forest. Resource Education Center, 495 Don Connor Blvd.,...
People and pups come together to support Monmouth County SPCA Fur Ball Gala
The Monmouth County SPCA held its 2022 Fur Ball Gala on July 21 at the Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury. The event was held in honor of the life and community philanthropy of Larry Hesse and MCSPCA leadership described the evening as “an extraordinary success.”. Nearly 400 guests enjoyed a cocktail...
Clearwater Festival will fill two stages with music on banks of the Navesink River
The free New Jersey Clearwater Festival will return from the coronavirus pandemic with live music on the banks of the Navesink River in Red Bank on Aug. 6 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on Aug. 7 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). In addition to music, the 47th annual event will feature environmental information, food and free sailboat rides.
Brook Arts Center
Gesenia Erolin and the Ronstadt Revue - Sat, Aug 6 - 8:00 pm - 10:30 pm.
Hazlet officials adopt $24 million to fund township in 2022
HAZLET – The members of the Township Committee in Hazlet have adopted a $24.51 million budget to fund the operation of the municipality this year. The municipal tax rate has remained stable for a third consecutive year. The budget, which was adopted by committee members on Aug. 2, will...
Tri-Town News On Campus, Aug. 3
Amanda Sabia of Jackson has been named to the Central Penn College, Summerdale, Pa., dean’s list for the Spring 2022 term. Amanda is majoring in physical therapist assistant. Tyler DiGiovanni of Howell has been named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s campus in Port...
Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 10
• Guitarist and singer Gary Nokes will perform “Sounds of the Shore” at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, at 2 p.m. Aug 20. Nokes will perform classic beach ballads, nautical numbers and coastal country favorites. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required to attend this free program.
Jackson planners approve office building on North County Line Road
JACKSON — In a 9-0 vote, the members of the Jackson Planning Board have granted site plan approval to an application that proposed the construction of a two-story office building at 115 North County Line Road. During the Aug. 1 meeting of the board, attorney Dennis M. Galvin and...
MOMS Club of Jackson sponsors back-to-school supply drive
JACKSON – Popular online shopping apps are propelling an increase in donations to an annual back-to-school supplies drive for Jackson students. “We used to just ask for donations from the community, I would post what we needed. But this is the first year I did an Amazon wish list and it’s been like a lifesaver,” said Lauren Barinas, president of the MOMS Club of Jackson, which sponsors the school supplies drive with the township’s food pantry.
2022 Monmouth County Fair opens five-day run in Freehold Township
The 2022 Monmouth County Fair will open its five-day run at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, today, July 27. The 47th annual fair will run from July 27-31 and is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, according to a press release.
Bellevue Estates housing plan to be heard by Jackson zoners on Aug. 3
JACKSON — An applicant is expected to appear at the Aug. 3 meeting of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment to propose the construction of 48 homes on a Leesville Road property where a maximum of 10 homes are permitted. According to a legal notice, Bellevue Estates, LLC, 305...
Howell students conclude year with trip to TSA national convention
HOWELL — Shortly before the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year, students from Howell Middle School North and Howell Middle School South attended the Technology Student Association (TSA) national convention in Dallas, Texas. The TSA is a national organization of more than 250,000 middle school and high school students...
Board of county commissioners presents 2022 Monmouth County Fair
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, will present the 47th annual Monmouth County Fair which will take place from Wednesday, July 27, through Sunday, July 31, at the East Freehold Fairgrounds, 1500 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township.
Jackson police captain: National Night Out ‘about building community’
JACKSON – On Aug. 2, Jackson will join towns in New Jersey and across the nation in a celebration of community during the annual “National Night Out,” America’s Night Out Against Crime. “It’s all about building community,” said Capt. Mary Nelson, who is coordinating the event...
Jackson Police Department announces promotion of three officers
JACKSON — Three officers in the Jackson Police Department have been promoted to new ranks and four new Class II special law enforcement officers (SLEO) have joined the force. According to information provided by Sgt. Fred Meabe, who is the police department’s public information officer, the promotions and new...
Volunteer advocates needed to support victims of domestic violence
For 46 years, 180 Turning Lives Around has provided confidential support and advocacy to victims of domestic violence in the aftermath of a highly emotional and traumatic experience with the assistance of its response team volunteers at police headquarters throughout Monmouth County. 180 is a private nonprofit organization in Monmouth...
