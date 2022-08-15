ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanport, NJ

News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 17

New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti and the Eastern Transportation Coalition are asking residents to participate in a Mileage-Based User Fee (MBUF) pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and will help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Improvements underway at Jackson athletic complexes

JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that $2.9 million in major upgrades and improvements are underway at the Jackson Justice Complex and at the Holman Athletic Complex. “Investments in our recreational facilities are investments in our families and in our kids,” Mayor Michael Reina was quoted as...
JACKSON, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News On Campus, Aug. 3

Amanda Sabia of Jackson has been named to the Central Penn College, Summerdale, Pa., dean’s list for the Spring 2022 term. Amanda is majoring in physical therapist assistant. Tyler DiGiovanni of Howell has been named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s campus in Port...
HOWELL, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tri-Town News Datebook, Aug. 10

• Guitarist and singer Gary Nokes will perform “Sounds of the Shore” at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, at 2 p.m. Aug 20. Nokes will perform classic beach ballads, nautical numbers and coastal country favorites. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required to attend this free program.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

MOMS Club of Jackson sponsors back-to-school supply drive

JACKSON – Popular online shopping apps are propelling an increase in donations to an annual back-to-school supplies drive for Jackson students. “We used to just ask for donations from the community, I would post what we needed. But this is the first year I did an Amazon wish list and it’s been like a lifesaver,” said Lauren Barinas, president of the MOMS Club of Jackson, which sponsors the school supplies drive with the township’s food pantry.
JACKSON, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

2022 Monmouth County Fair opens five-day run in Freehold Township

The 2022 Monmouth County Fair will open its five-day run at the East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold Township, today, July 27. The 47th annual fair will run from July 27-31 and is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Examiner

Board of county commissioners presents 2022 Monmouth County Fair

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association, will present the 47th annual Monmouth County Fair which will take place from Wednesday, July 27, through Sunday, July 31, at the East Freehold Fairgrounds, 1500 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Tri-Town News

