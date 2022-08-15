Read full article on original website
‘What happened?’ Health department will hire an outsider to evaluate Mississippi COVID-19 response
How well did Mississippi respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? The health department is hiring an outside contractor to answer that question. The contractor, who should start work in early November, will conduct interviews with people involved in a wide range of pandemic response efforts, from contact tracing and COVID testing to hospital operations and public […]
Tyson Foods donating $152,000 worth of meals to Mid-South Food Bank
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tyson Foods will be donating poultry food worth $152,000 worth of meals to the Mid-South Food Bank in hopes of helping hunger in Northwest Mississippi. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will also be participating and noted his excitement about the donation. “I have participated in the Tyson...
Mother claims she was denied abortion despite baby’s fatal condition
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision about whether she should carry her baby to term, even though she says doctors tell her it will not survive. Nancy Davis is 13 weeks pregnant with her second child. She got her...
Mississippi restaurants ordered to pay back wages for federal labor violations
A Mississippi franchise operator of five chain chicken wing restaurants was illegally deducting money from workers’ wages and violated child labor regulations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven, which is owned by the family of rapper Rick Ross, was ordered to pay...
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
Things To Know for Tuesday, August 16
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. How concerned should you be about COVID-19, Monkeypox, and...
Blue Oval City working to attract local workers
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Work continues on the multi-million dollar project Ford is making in West Tennessee. With Blue Oval City, Ford is working to create a narrative centered around people. “There is a technical element to manufacturing but there’s this human element as well, and I have a...
That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding
A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
Entergy corporate and foundation gifts almost $8 million during first six months of 2022
Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation awarded more than $7.9 million in shareholder contributions to 565 nonprofit organizations throughout Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas during the first half of this year. More than half of the contributions went toward organizations that support bill payment assistance for residential customers, education...
Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
Oak Grove Primary chosen as a Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading School
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education named Oak Grove Primary School as one of seven Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. This recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change in instructional practices and embodied...
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with three shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital in critical condition. A motive remains unclear, WSFA reported. According to the Troup County, Georgia,...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A pipe dream, or a possibility? Water experts debate 1,500-mile aqueduct from Cajun Country to Lake Powell.
Two hundred miles north of New Orleans, in the heart of swampy Cajun Country, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1963 cut a rogue arm of the Mississippi River in half with giant levees to keep the main river intact and flowing to the Gulf of Mexico. The Old...
Amber Alert canceled; 7-year-old Texas girl found safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A bulletin by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a missing child from Bryan has been found. Sources close to the investigation tell KBTX that Ana Medina, 7, was located safe in Laredo. It’s unclear if her stepfather, Pedro Jimenez, is in custody.
New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community
New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
