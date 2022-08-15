ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

longisland.com

Massapequa Coast Becomes First LI Team to Play in Little League World Series in Over 40 Years

The Massapequa Coast Little League team has made it to the show. The team clinched a spot in the Little League World Series on Friday when it beat the Toms River East team from New Jersey 4-0. According to a story in the New York Post, the team Massapequa Coast’s Joey Lionetti pitched a no-hitter to become the first team since 1978 to make it to the series.
Jersey Shore Online

World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
fox5ny.com

Former Long Island basketball star shot in the head, killed in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a deadly shooting in Queens that left a 24-year-old former high school basketball star from Long Island dead. Police say 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Long Island was shot in the head on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway on Monday evening when two gunmen suddenly opened fire.
fox5ny.com

Massapequa Coast wins

Massapequa Coast advanced to the Little League World Series after defeating Toms River East. The Town of Oyster Bay held a Road to Williamsport watch party on Friday in Burns Park.
Hudson Valley Post

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
W42ST.nyc

Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!

As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday.  New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
Herald Community Newspapers

Hempstead town to address Five Towns development concerns

The development zones provide for varying levels of building density, ranging from 15 units per acre up to 60 units. The zones include different types of construction, including attached single-family homes, multi-family dwellings and mixed-use development — business uses on the ground floor and residential units above. The zones straddle the Nassau Expressway in communities north of the Village of Lawrence.
longisland.com

Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing

The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
fox5ny.com

First section of LIRR third track expansion opens

NEW YORK - It’s a project that has taken decades of debate and planning, a price tag in the billions and four years of construction, but on Monday, the Long Island Rail Road's third track expansion finally opened. "We’re under budget by over $100 million," said New York Governor...
