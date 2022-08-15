Read full article on original website
Massapequa Coast Becomes First LI Team to Play in Little League World Series in Over 40 Years
The Massapequa Coast Little League team has made it to the show. The team clinched a spot in the Little League World Series on Friday when it beat the Toms River East team from New Jersey 4-0. According to a story in the New York Post, the team Massapequa Coast’s Joey Lionetti pitched a no-hitter to become the first team since 1978 to make it to the series.
World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
Massapequa businesses, residents celebrate Little League team's success with banners and deals
The Massapequa community is still buzzing after their hometown team advanced to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.
Former Long Island basketball star shot in the head, killed in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a deadly shooting in Queens that left a 24-year-old former high school basketball star from Long Island dead. Police say 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Long Island was shot in the head on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway on Monday evening when two gunmen suddenly opened fire.
Massapequa Coast wins
Massapequa Coast advanced to the Little League World Series after defeating Toms River East. The Town of Oyster Bay held a Road to Williamsport watch party on Friday in Burns Park.
Plan for NHL-sized covered ice rink in Riverhead shifts back to Calverton park
The hockey organization looking to site a NHL-sized covered ice rink in Riverhead will look to develop the rink in Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton — the site originally eyed by the group — instead of Stotzky Park, a location that drew opposition from town officials and residents.
Suffolk OTB looks to sell Medford lot to New Jersey-based developer
Neighbors say the proposed plans include building a 390,000-square-foot distribution center on that site.
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Massapequa HS coach says Little League players will be playing varsity in a few years
The Massapequa High School baseball coach is watching the hometown Little League's World Series journey closely.
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
More Antisemitic Flyers Found Dispersed to Long Island Homes by Hate Group
More disturbing messages of hate are turning up on Long Island, as antisemitic flyers were found outside homes — and it’s not the first time this summer authorities have seen this type of hate being spread this way. The anti-Jewish flyers could be seen along a street in...
Toast Coffee and Kitchen settles into new farmhouse-style space in Port Jefferson Station
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. After 20 years in Port Jefferson Village, the original Toast Coffeehouse has a new home and new name, Toast Coffee and Kitchen. Terry Scarlatos, who owns...
Race for governor in NY: Zeldin agrees to debate Hochul in NYC
Zeldin has already accepted a debate invitation from CBS2.
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
Man crossing Long Island parkway fatally struck by vehicle: officials
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian attempting to cross a parkway on Long Island Monday night.
Hempstead town to address Five Towns development concerns
The development zones provide for varying levels of building density, ranging from 15 units per acre up to 60 units. The zones include different types of construction, including attached single-family homes, multi-family dwellings and mixed-use development — business uses on the ground floor and residential units above. The zones straddle the Nassau Expressway in communities north of the Village of Lawrence.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing
The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
First section of LIRR third track expansion opens
NEW YORK - It’s a project that has taken decades of debate and planning, a price tag in the billions and four years of construction, but on Monday, the Long Island Rail Road's third track expansion finally opened. "We’re under budget by over $100 million," said New York Governor...
Historic Nunley's carousel reopens after being closed since 2020
Nunley's Carousel reopened Tuesday morning after it was forced to close in 2020 due to the pandemic.
