The Massapequa Coast Little League team has made it to the show. The team clinched a spot in the Little League World Series on Friday when it beat the Toms River East team from New Jersey 4-0. According to a story in the New York Post, the team Massapequa Coast’s Joey Lionetti pitched a no-hitter to become the first team since 1978 to make it to the series.

MASSAPEQUA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO