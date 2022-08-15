ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

'I was shaking!': Witnesses describe moment plane crashed onto Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing and crash-landed near a busy intersection Friday afternoon in northeast Orlando. Orange County Fire Rescue said no one was hurt when the plane landed near University Boulevard and Econlockhatchee Trail. The Florida Highway Patrol said the pilot took the plane...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
Brevard County, FL
Accidents
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mims, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Mims, FL
fox35orlando.com

Reward offered for information in killing of Orlando man on SR-408

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department continues to investigate a wreck along State Road 408 in July as a homicide. Detectives said there is evidence that Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot before crashing his Dodge Challenger Hellcat along an exit ramp off the westbound lanes of the toll road.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Fire Truck#Pick Up Truck#Traffic Accident#Fhp
fox35orlando.com

Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Transformer explodes during wild storms in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - New wild video shows a transformer exploding in Orange City during strong storms this week. Jameson Wrigley was home at the time and had a front row seat to the storm. "The next thing I know the wind kicked up and then three explosions," he said....
ORANGE CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video shows moment of deadly SunRail crash

Video has been released in a deadly SunRail crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee. The Florida Department of Transportation said the gates were operational at the time. WARNING: This video may be hard to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox35orlando.com

Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Cape Canaveral city council codifies opposition to State Road A1A roundabout

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Public discontent in Cape Canaveral over a potential roundabout for State Road A1A prompted the city council to officially pass a resolution asking state transportation officials not to go forward with the project and to consider redesigning the project as a traditional intersection, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy