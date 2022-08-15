Read full article on original website
'I was shaking!': Witnesses describe moment plane crashed onto Orlando road
ORLANDO, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing and crash-landed near a busy intersection Friday afternoon in northeast Orlando. Orange County Fire Rescue said no one was hurt when the plane landed near University Boulevard and Econlockhatchee Trail. The Florida Highway Patrol said the pilot took the plane...
Small plane crash-lands near busy roadway in Orlando; no injuries reported, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing and crash-landed near a busy intersection Friday afternoon in northeast Orlando. Orange County Fire Rescue said no one was hurt when the plane landed near University Boulevard and Econlockhatchee Trail. Photos and videos showed a red and white plane...
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
Police identify woman killed by lightning strike in Winter Springs near elementary school
Police have identified the mother who was killed after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs on Thursday afternoon. The mother, identified as Nicole Tedesco, passed away from her injuries. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital but has since been released. The family's dog was also struck, but survived.
1 dead after driver runs red light, crashing SUV into 2 cars in Brevard County, troopers say
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - One person is dead after the 26-year-old driver of an SUV reportedly ran a red light and crashed into two cars in Brevard County Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on N. Courtenay Parkway and E Hall Road in Merritt Island.
Woman struck by lightning near Seminole County elementary school dies, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — One person has died and two others are hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs. Reports indicate it happened in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place, behind Keeth Elementary. Seminole County Fire Department reports the victims are a child and two women,...
Reward offered for information in killing of Orlando man on SR-408
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department continues to investigate a wreck along State Road 408 in July as a homicide. Detectives said there is evidence that Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot before crashing his Dodge Challenger Hellcat along an exit ramp off the westbound lanes of the toll road.
Body found in woods near Halifax Medical Center ID'd as missing man
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities in Volusia County have identified a body found in a wooded area near the Halifax Medical Center on August 11 as that of a missing man for whom a Purple Alert was issued last month. The body of James Oliver Williams was located in the...
Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
WATCH: Transformer explodes during wild storms in Orange City
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - New wild video shows a transformer exploding in Orange City during strong storms this week. Jameson Wrigley was home at the time and had a front row seat to the storm. "The next thing I know the wind kicked up and then three explosions," he said....
Video shows moment of deadly SunRail crash
Video has been released in a deadly SunRail crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee. The Florida Department of Transportation said the gates were operational at the time. WARNING: This video may be hard to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.
Flagler Beach man killed in hit & run crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators are working to identify the driver who hit a man with their car early Tuesday morning then drove away from the scene. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers say the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man...
'A mother’s worst nightmare': Parents share warning after son hospitalized in Osceola County car crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Christina and Ed Verdecia said their son Jacob was in the backseat of a car with some friends when the driver lost control on the turnpike in the rain. “It’s really, truly a mother’s worst nightmare, it really is,” Christina Verdecia said.
Lightning safety tips: Here are the worst places to be during a lightning storm
ORLANDO, Fla. - An average of ten people in Florida are killed by lightning strikes each year. As summer brings storms almost each afternoon, there are some things you can do to stay safe if lightning is near. "This may seem like review, but it's something to be reminded of,"...
Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
Man dubbed 'Dogfather of Flagler County' on mission to rescue as many pooches possible
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Nick DeSantis is known as the "Dogfather of Flagler County." He says he is simply a servant to the lost paws of this world, adding that rescue dogs are the greatest gift that God ever gave us. His bedroom is plastered with pictures of all the...
Florida high school student hit by car while walking home leads to push for better safety measures
WINDERMERE, Fla. - A Windermere High School student was struck by a car while walking home from school. The incident happened right in the school parking lot, officials said, and the incident was captured on video. Paul Walker was in the pickup line to pick up his two children when...
Cape Canaveral city council codifies opposition to State Road A1A roundabout
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Public discontent in Cape Canaveral over a potential roundabout for State Road A1A prompted the city council to officially pass a resolution asking state transportation officials not to go forward with the project and to consider redesigning the project as a traditional intersection, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed Monday evening in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Kirkman Road south of Washington Street. The crash involved an unknown vehicle and the bicyclist, who was transported to...
VIDEO: See moment Florida deputies arrest Chad Keene, man accused of shooting, killing his girlfriend
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - New body camera video released Tuesday showed the moment when officers arrested 37-year-old Chad Keene, a Central Florida man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Daytona Beach. "Hands up! Get your hands up. Don't move," a police officer is heard saying on video after...
