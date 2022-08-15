Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Long Island basketball star shot in the head, killed in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a deadly shooting in Queens that left a 24-year-old former high school basketball star from Long Island dead. Police say 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Long Island was shot in the head on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway on Monday evening when two gunmen suddenly opened fire.
NYC squirrels 'splooting' to beat the heat
The recent heat has been oppressive to just about everyone, including animals. But when the New York City Parks Department wet on Twitter to point our squirrels were 'splooting' to beat the heat, it cased quite a stir. FOX 5 NY takes a look at what you need to know.
Peloton opens Hudson Yards studios for in-person classes
NEW YORK - Throughout the pandemic, Peloton kept people pedaling, panting and planking at home. The studio came to us. Now, we can come back to the studio. Peloton opens its doors to members of the public and welcomes them to its new facility in Hudson Yards, which boasts four studios and two lounges. It is as much a hangout as a gym. Gluttons for punishment can now take live classes in person taught by their favorite instructors who are just feet away.
Truck and ATV crash in Queens; 2 dead
NEW YORK - A tractor-trailer and an ATV collided in Queens on Friday, the NYPD said. The crash killed two people who were riding the ATV. The crash happened in Queens Plaza at Jackson Avenue in Long Island City just before 2 a.m., New York City police said. One person...
Man shot in the head and killed near Bronx playground
NEW YORK - A man is dead after being shot in the head in the Bronx on Friday afternoon. The NYPD says the incident happened near a playground at around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and East 156th Street in Longwood. The victim, an adult male, was...
NYC prepared for influx of migrant children in city schools
As more migrant families arrive in New York City, local officials are unveiling a plan to help children enroll in school in the fall. FOX 5 NY takes a look.
Rockland County declarers water emergency, restricts usage
NEW YORK - Rockland County has issued a Stage II water emergency beginning Thursday due to dry conditions that have led to low water levels in the Ramapo River, one of the main water supply sources for the county. "Dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo...
2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
NJ man laid off during pandemic now mowing lawns for the elderly and veterans for free
NEW JERSEY - Two years ago Brian Schwartz, a former ad agency vice-president from Wayne, New Jersey started mowing lawns for free after being laid off due to the pandemic crisis in the summer of 2020. "I was just keeping myself busy in a difficult time in history and doing...
Increase in package thefts on Upper West Side
New York City residents who don't live in buildings with doormen are complaining about their packages being stolen, after several recent incidents on the Upper West Side. So how are those thieves getting in and what can you do to protect your property? FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis takes a closer look.
West Nile virus in NYC
Two human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in New York City. Raegan Medgie has some tips to protect yourself.
Vandals smash Gandhi statue in front of Queens Hindu temple
NEW YORK - The NYPD is hunting for six men they say destroyed a statue of famed Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi outside a Hindu temple in Queens on Tuesday morning. Authorities say the incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. when the suspects took a sledgehammer to the statue which stood outside the Shri Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill.
FDNY firefighter badly injured fighting Staten Island fire released from hospital
STATEN ISLAND - An FDNY firefighter that was badly injured battling a house fire on Staten Island last week was released from the hospital on Wednesday morning. Friends, family, and fellow firefighters were at Staten Island University Hospital to give their well-wishes to 35-year-old Dominic Ventolora. Fire officials say Ventolora...
Rockland County issues water restrictions due to low levels of Ramapo River
Rockland County has declared a Stage II water emergency, enacting mandatory limits on water usage thanks to limited rainfall and recurrent heat waves. Now, the county is taking proactive measures to preserve water usage.
Bronx child hospitalized after falling from window
NEW YORK - A 3-year-old child was hospitalized after falling out of a window in the Bronx on Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at a building on Sheridan Avenue, according to authorities. The child, reportedly a 3-year-old girl, fell out of a window and dropped 1 story...
9/11 Tribute Museum closing its doors for the final time
NEW YORK - The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will close its doors for the final time on Wednesday, due to financial pressures made worse by COVID-19. The museum, which opened in 2006, and unlike the better-known National September 11 Memorial Museum nearby, which honors the lives of those killed that day, the 9/11 Tribute Museum pays tribute to the survivors and loved ones of those who died and offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some other way to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
MTA seeking first rider ban for suspect accused of attacking subway worker
NEW YORK - The MTA is calling on the Bronx District Attorney to request a judge-issued order banning the man who allegedly assaulted an MTA subway cleaner from the transit system for three years, the maximum penalty available under the law. Police say Anthony Nelson was viciously assaulted by Alexander...
Thieves rob coffee shop customers at gunpoint in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a pair of thieves who robbed a group of people outside a Queens coffee shop in broad daylight, according to the NYPD. Video from a nearby surveillance camera shows the suspects, dressed in all black, pull up to the café on a motorcycle before one gets off and points a gun at the customers who had been sitting outside the Under Pressure Espresso Bar on 31st Street in Astoria.
Suspect arrested in unprovoked Bronx sucker-punch
The NYPD says they have arrested 55-year-old Bui Van Phu, the man allegedly seen in a brutal, shocking attack in the Bronx last week. Video allegedly shows Phu approach a man from behind before suddenly punching the victim in the side of the face, knocking the victim to the ground.
First suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the first suspect identified in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens over the past weekend. Police are seeking Austin Amos, 20, in connection with the death of taxi cab driver Kutin Gyimah, 52. Gyimah...
