NEW YORK - Throughout the pandemic, Peloton kept people pedaling, panting and planking at home. The studio came to us. Now, we can come back to the studio. Peloton opens its doors to members of the public and welcomes them to its new facility in Hudson Yards, which boasts four studios and two lounges. It is as much a hangout as a gym. Gluttons for punishment can now take live classes in person taught by their favorite instructors who are just feet away.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO